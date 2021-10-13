We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Usher's girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea has given birth after the singer revealed their baby's unusual name.

Usher has announced he’s become a father again after his girlfriend Jennifer ‘Jenn’ Goicoechea gave birth to a baby boy.

The Yeah! hitmaker shared his happy news with his fans on Instagram as he posted an adorable snap of his newborn baby.

He captioned it, ‘Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighing 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra .👶🏽 ♎️Gang #demraymondboys.’

Usher, full name Usher Raymond IV, is already dad to Usher Raymond V, 13, Naviyd Ely Raymond, 12, from his marriage to ex-wife Tameka Foster and he also has a daughter Sovereign Bo Raymond, aged one, with girlfriend Jennifer after news the couple were expecting their first child was revealed last September.

They welcomed their first baby together on 24th September, and the news Usher’s girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea gives birth comes just over a year after they welcomed their first baby as a couple.

Jennifer commented on the post, ‘The Champ is here’ she declared.

She went on to explain the inspiration behind the unusual baby name.

Taking to her Instagram Jennifer uploaded a snap of her beautiful baby boy, she captioned, ‘The Champ is Here!! Weighing in at 7lbs 13oz… Sire Castrello Raymond. Proud to be your Mama ❤️’

And the caption also explained, ‘I recently lost my grandfather, Champ Castrello (he was was 105) . Champ was the strongest, bravest, family oriented, funny and kindest man I know.. (other than my baby father lol) I couldn’t ask for a better example of how a man should be! He was the definition… it was only right we keep his name alive. #family #legacy #demraymondboys ‘

After news that Usher’s girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea gives birth, fans have commented on the secret pregnancy.

One fan wrote, ‘Wait wait I can’t keep up congratulations’ another fan put, ‘Facts, No one even spoke about it… 🤷🏽‍♀️😂 But it’s a blessing 🙏🏽💙👑 Congratulations @usher 🙏🏽’

And a third fan added, ‘I absolutely love it! Reveal what you want, when you want.’

Many have congratulated them on the arrival of their “precious bundle of joy!”

Usher recently celebrated his daughter’s first birthday with a sweet snap of them taking a private jet together, which he captioned, ‘I’m still flying on a natural high … nothing made me happier than to welcome you my dear heart, my love bug on this day. You have a spirit like you’ve been here before…that’s why I call you Polly. Feels like we’ve done the dance before. I love you baby my Sové “ReignBo” Raymond.’

Jennifer works as a music executive. She serves as Vice President of A&R at Epic Records.

And while it’s unknown when the two started dating, Jen previously shared a post with Usher in December, 2016.

Usher and Jennifer are both Libras, and their newborn is also a Libra – what a roar-some (awesome) family!