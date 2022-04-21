We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Vogue Williams has given birth to her third child with husband Spencer Matthews.

The Irish model, DJ and TV presenter revealed she has welcomed her third child – and it’s a boy. She announced she was pregnant with their third child back in November last year

Vogue uploaded an adorable snap or their children son Theo, three, and daughter Gigi, one, meeting their sibling to Instagram and she captioned it, “We are so happy to announce that our beautiful boy arrived safely on Monday evening. Bursting with love he is the perfect addition to our family.”

After Vogue Williams gives birth it is not yet known what the couple will be calling their baby but chances are they will have an adorable nickname for the newborn like the moniker they have for their daughter.

Video of the Week

After Vogue Williams gives birth, both friends and fans have sent their messages of love and congratulations to Vogue and the former Made In Chelsea star.

Jodie Kidd wrote, “Huge huge congratulations 🥳 and massive of kisses and cuddles from all of us xxx love you all xxx from jodes joe and Indi xxxx”

Connie Simmonds put, “Ahhhhh over the moon. Look at his dark locks 🥰❤️”

And Made in Chelsea’s Hugo Taylor added, “Amazing mama! Beautiful family.”

A fan added, “Congratulations 👏👏👏👏👏you fabulous Mum & Dad , of course !!!! I had a feeling 😮I didn’t see you on Insta 🧐!!!! Such absolute JOY 🤩💚💚💚☘️☘️☘️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥰”

And Spencer, who married Vogue in 2018, shared the same snap to his Instagram but simply captioned it, “And then there were three.”

Vogue recently revealed to Hello magazine that she wanted her children to have a close bond.

“Theodore and Gigi absolutely love each other, they’re always playing together. My sister Amber is my best friend and I want the three of them to be best mates,” she said.

Spencer added, “We’re very fortunate to be so close and happy together and it’s a special thing to be able to grow our family.”