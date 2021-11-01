We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are expecting their third child together as the couple share their happy news.

The model, who is already mum to two children, son Theodore, three, and daughter Gigi, one, with the former Made in Chelsea star, has revealed she is expecting another child.

In an interview with Hello! magazine, Vogue reveals “It’ll be the more the merrier” as she reveals plans for how baby number three will fit in.

“Theodore and Gigi absolutely love each other – they’re always playing together. My sister Amber is my best friend and I want the three of them to be best mates,” she added.

Spencer uploaded a sweet loved up snap of him and wife Vigue to Instagram which he captioned, ‘WE’RE HAVING A THIRD BABY!!!

‘If you’d have told me a few years ago that by the age of 33 I’d have three beautiful children with the woman of my dreams I WOULD have believed you because that was always the plan….

‘Having said that I feel fortunate every day for what we have. Family is EVERYTHING. Love you @voguewilliams.

Pics in @hellomag tomorrow. (Not of the child, obviously)’

And Vogue is equally excited, she told her followers, ‘Baby number three on the way!!! This has been a lot harder to hide third time around, I feel like I’ve had a bump since the first month.’

The couple plan to find out the gender of the baby before its born.

Vogue added, “Gigi doesn’t have a clue she’s getting a little brother or sister and I don’t think Theodore minds. He doesn’t really understand yet. If I ever mention the baby, he asks: ‘Is it coming now?'”

Meanwhile, Spencer revealed that even though they had been trying for a baby, he was surprised at how soon it happened.

He said, “It was a wonderful moment. I was delighted. We’d been trying, but I never expected it to happen as easily as it did. We’re very lucky.”

And keeping the news secret was proving difficult for the pair who have their own podcast.

Vogue explained, “We had to cut something out the other day because Spenny almost gave it away.”

Spencer has a hilarious nickname for their daughter, and only time will tell if they will pick a popular or unusual baby name for number three.

Before Vogue Williams announced she was pregnant with Spencer Matthew’s third child, the couple walked the red carpet together at the Mirror’s Pride of Britain Awards and Vogue looked radiant.

She shared details of her outfit, with a snap to her Instagram which she captioned, ‘Oh what a night… Loved my dress last night by the insanely talented @sml_london 💚 Styling by my good pal @corinagaffey always love what you put together and l didn’t want to take off last nights dress!! Stephen is a wizard when it comes to designing, so in love with everything he does! My shoes are from @warehouseuk bag is from @aspinaloflondon and jewels are @astridandmiyu ☺️ #prideofbritainawards’