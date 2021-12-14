We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Wayne Lineker’s daughter Tia Lineker has given birth to her first child, making him a grandfather for the third time.

The Celebs Go Dating star and Ibiza club owner’s daughter shared the happy news on Instagram with a black and white photo of herself cradling the little tot.

After what she described as a “traumatic” birth, Tia revealed that she and boyfriend Harry Agombar finally met baby Alba on November 30th.

Taking to Instagram the new mum penned, “Alba Agombar 🤍 my beautiful boy, perfect in every way. I have never known a love like it, I’m totally obsessed with him and enjoying our baby bubble. I’m a lucky mummy 👼🏼”

Despite gushing that being a mum was “the best day of her life”, Tia admitted that the birth did not go as planned.

The social media influencer, who is Wayne’s youngest child, explained, “Every single thing went opposite to the way we would have hoped.

“I had to have an emergency c-section, I could not have done it without this one by my side, he was with me through it all and all that mattered was that we saw our baby boy and could finally have him in our arms.”

Tia also shared a snap of partner of seven years,Harry, leaving the hospital with their baby boy in his car seat.

Meanwhile, doting grandfather Wayne shared a photo of himself cuddling his gorgeous grandchild on Instagram.

The brother of football commentator Gary Lineker, penned, “My beautiful Grandson, welcome to the world .. 🧡🧡🧡”

Tia has shared a series of pictures of her growing baby bump on social media since announcing her pregnancy.

Her club mogul father, also paid tribute to her lavish baby shower last month by posing next to her and lovingly cradling her bump on Instagram.