When does Bake Off start in 2021 and can you watch it on Netflix?

When does The Great British Bake Off start in 2021? The date has been officially announced!

Bake Off 2021 is back and it’s expected to be bigger and better than ever before – and we’re not just talking about the showstoppers!

Whether you’re a fan of tasty pastry, beautiful biscuits or calorific illusion cakes – there is bound to be something sweet or savoury to tickle your tastebuds.

And what better way to slip into autumn with a slice of the very best amateur baking in action as 12 new contestants battle it out in the famous tent, to win star baker and stay in the competition.

Since moving to Channel 4 in 2017, Paul Hollywood returns once more as a judge along with Prue Leith, hoping to see fewer ‘soggy bottoms’ from the bakes on offer.

While Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding will be bringing back a sprinkle of their presenting magic as hosts of the reality baking contest.

So, with whisks and innuendos at the ready, we look at when does Bake Off start and can you watch it on Netflix?

When does Bake Off start in 2021?

The Great British Bake Off 2021 will start on Tuesday 21st September at 8pm, Channel 4 has confirmed.

Like last year, the series has been filmed in ‘bubbles’ and is expected to feature the usual 10 episodes, and in each episode, viewers will see the amateur bakers given three challenges based on that week’s theme: a signature bake, a technical challenge, and a show-stopper.

With their bakes laid before the judges at the end of each challenge, it’s down to Paul and Prue to decide which is their favourite following the blind tasting.

But if you can’t wait, until then, here’s a look back at the best 10 jaw-dropping bakes of 2020…

Each week, by the judges’ decision, a baker will be awarded ‘star baker’ and another will be eliminated and sent home – until the quarter-final and semi-final – with just three contestants making it through to the final.

But being named ‘star baker’ is purely symbolic, and it doesn’t guarantee them being put through to the following week.

If they are lucky enough to make it through they get the chance to wear a badge on their apron during the next round.

The Great British Bake Off released a teaser clip trailer for Bake Off 2021 and the music is enough to get our pulses racing…

Paul Hollywood retweeted the clip and it’s got everybody talking about when does Bake Off start in 2021?

Can you watch Bake Off on Netflix?

Yes, you can watch Bake Off on Netflix. Variety confirmed that the new series will be streamed for audiences around the world shortly after its UK broadcast.

It comes after Bake Off became the fifth most-streamed show among American audiences in October 2020, as last September Netflix released episodes of the popular TV programme three days after they ran in the UK.

And since then we’ve had our fix of Bake Off: The Professionals and The Great Celebrity Bake Off in aid of Stand Up 2 Cancer.

And now with the amateur main series shortly upon us, fear not, if you’re planning a late sunshine getaway you’ll still be able to watch your favourite show without missing an episode.

Who are the Bake Off 2021 contestants?

Bake Off 2021 contestants haven’t been unveiled yet. But watch this space for further updates.

And until the stars of tomorrow are officially released, let’s look at where the past Bake Off contestants are now.

You could always get practising, if you see yourself as a novice baker – why not try some of these Bake Off recipes at home.

And if you’re worried about it not turning out quite right, fear not as at least millions aren’t watching you in your home kitchen. Here are the Top 10 great British Bake Off disasters that aired on TV…

Who won Great British Bake Off 2020?

Edinburgh student Peter Sawkins was crowned winner of the 2020 Great British Bake Off.

The 20-year-old triumphed in what the judges described as the ‘closest final’ in the TV show’s 11-year history.