The new Celebrity Bake Off 2021 line-up has been revealed by Channel 4 and we can’t believe some of the famous faces that will be taking part.

With music tours off the table, films postponed and other shows like Britain’s Got Talent cancelled for 2021, big names are coming to the Bake Off tent for the Stand Up to Cancer special.

Making up the star-studded show will be Little Mix singer Jade Thirwall, X Factor winner Alexandra Burke and Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw to name just a few. But there will be 20 contestants on the show this year, which is set to air in spring.

Joining them are Strictly Come Dancing’s champion Stacey Dooley, actor James McAvoy, rapper Dizzee Rascal, Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle and comedian Katherine Ryan.

Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes will also take part, alongside stand-up comedians John Bishop, David Baddiel, Tom Allen, Rob Beckett, YouTuber and rapper KSI, broadcaster Ade Adepitan, psychotherapist Philippa Perry, singer Anne-Marie, presenter Anneka Rice and The League of Gentlemen’s Reece Shearsmith.

We can’t believe this incredible line-up! In previous years, the Stand Up to Cancer special has been a huge success. But with some of the most famous faces in the UK set to take part this year, we’re in for a real treat.

Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will also be taking part as judges to deliver their expert opinion over the cakes, bakes and biscuits. Matt Lucas, who has previously for his behaviour on the show, will be fronting the show by himself this time around. Regular co-host Noel Fielding will not be joining him.

Head of formats and features at Channel 4, Sarah Lazenby, said what we were all thinking when she announced the Celebrity Bake Off series for 2021. “What we all need right now is more joy. Bake Off is serving up yet another dollop of fun courtesy of some very willing celebrities.”

“We can’t promise a huge helping of baking inspiration,” She teased, “But we can deliver some much-needed laughs.”