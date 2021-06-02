We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Who left Bake Off: The Professionals this week? All the answers are here if you didn't get a chance to tune in on Tuesday night.

Bake Off: The Professionals is back for 2021 and fans can see how teams of professional pastry chefs get on when they compete in a baking competition where they are expected to turn ordinary patisserie and the most delicious desserts into masterpieces.

If you’re a fan of the amateur Great British Bake Off and the Celebrity Great British Bake Off, you won’t be able to resist the quality of the Professionals Bake Off – where even the experienced pastry chefs find avoiding a ‘soggy bottom’ a bit of a challenge.

And if you missed last night’s show aired on Channel 4, here’s who left Bake Off: The Professionals this week…

Who left Bake Off: The Professionals this week?

Sherrazade and Merryn, also known as Shez and Mez, left Bake Off: The Professionals this wee. They failed to impress the celebrated pastry chefs Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin and were ultimately eliminated ahead of the chocolate week.

The duo missed out on the opportunity to get a place in the next heat and unfortunately were sent home after a catastrophic collapse of one of their bakes – right in front of the judge’s eyes.

Cherish, Benoit, and hosts Tom Allen and Liam Charles gasped and jumped back from their incredible showstopper as it crumbled. And to add insult to injury, Benoit then told the bakers, “I looked at it before it went down and I thought that it was missing a lot.”

But the duo took leaving the contest completely in their stride as they reflected, “Some you win, some you lose. But it’s been fun.”

Sherrazade and Merryn work alongside each other at artisan bakery The Bristol Loaf, where they whip up pastries, cakes, and bread daily, fresh for their customers.

The GBBO tweeted, ‘You win some, you lose some. We’re sad to see Sherrazade and Merryn leave the competition, but we know there’s plenty of winning ahead for these talented pastry chefs! #GBBO’

The professionals are made up of talented people from across the country who work in top hotels, restaurants and small businesses and all have to battle it out in a series of competitive heats.

Twelve pairs of professionals started the competition split into two heats. The top three from each heat go forward to the next stage where three more teams will face elimination weekly before the final.

And Julien and Elise have been crowned winners of Heat One Week Two on Bake Off: The Professionals.

What time is Bake Off: The Professionals on?

Bake Off: The Professionals airs on Tuesdays at 9pm on Channel 4. The series started on Tuesday 25th May with episode one and there are a total of ten episodes in this series before a winner will be crowned. You can catch up on any shows that have aired so far on-demand on All4.

Where is Bake Off: The Professionals 2021 filmed?

Bake Off: The Professionals 2021 is filmed in the stately home of Firle Place in East Sussex. Whereas GBBO is has been filmed in Welford Park, Berkshire, since 2014.

In previous years, the GBBO spin-off show has been filmed at Welbeck Abbey in Nottingham but one thing that has remained the same is its presenters Tom Allen and GBBO favourite Liam Charles who returns to host the show.

The stables of the stately home have been transformed into a lavish set for the new season and will see the professionals cook up their delicious treats on the TV set created from scratch in the posh stately home.

Who are the Bake Off: The Professionals contestants?

Michael and Andrew – Gin & Bake

Kevin and Maria Vittoria – The Lanesborough

Jamie and Andréa – St. Ermins Hotel

Alex and Stacey – College of West Anglia

Sherrazade and Merryn – The Bristol Loaf

Julien and Elise – Julien Plumart

Watch Bake Off: The Professionals next Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4.