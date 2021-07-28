We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When is Kellie Bright due and who is she married to? Here's everything you need to know about the EastEnders star as she prepares to welcome baby number three.

Kellie Bright is pregnant with her third child and she’s been busy juggling her pregnancy while filming EastEnders.

But as her due date draws nearer, Kellie, who plays Linda Carter on the BBC One soap, is expected to have a break from our screens so she can have the birth and enjoy some maternity leave.

But with the storylines currently playing out on Eastenders, with her character also pregnant with an exit story on the horizon, we look at when Kellie Bright is due to give birth in real life…

When is Kellie Bright due?

Kellie Bright is expecting her third child to arrive in August 2021. The soap star announced her third pregnancy back in March after a ‘rollercoaster IVF journey‘.

Kellie’s first son Freddy, was conceived naturally, while her second child Gene was welcomed via IVF.

After Gene was born, the actress stored three extra embryos. But after failed pregnancy attempts with two of them, the final one became the couple’s third child.

Kellie was spotted last month walking her dog Bodhi in Hertfordshire. At the time she looked radiant, dressed in a floating, strappy black dress and matching sandals.

Speaking about the birth of her second child, “It’s such a cliché but it really is a love like nothing else. In that moment, you feel like everything you need is right there in that room – apart from Freddy of course.

“I couldn’t believe in only seven hours he’d arrived and my whole world had changed again.”

And she was equally as excited when she took a third pregnancy test, “It took my breath away,” she said. “I knew it was my last chance, so the fact it was positive was so unbelievably wonderful. A truly wonderful, crazy life moment.”

Who is Kellie Bright married to?

Off-screen, Kellie Bright is married to Paul Stocker. The couple tied the knot in Cornwall back in 2014 and despite their seven-year age gap, they planned to have a family. They are parents to sons Freddy, nine, and Gene, four, and are expecting their third little one next month (August).

Paul is also an actor and has starred as a solider in the 2007 film Atonement alongside Keira Knightley and James McAvoy. In 2016 he had a small part in EastEnders when he played DS Howard South who questioned Bobby Beale following the attack on his adoptive mother Jane.

Kellie previously shared her sweet handmade cards from her children which she was given for Mother’s Day last year.

Meanwhile, on the BBC One soap, Kellie’s character Linda is married to Mick Carter, played by Danny Dyer.

In her latest storyline, her character is also expecting a baby too. Recently, the publican’s wife, who is carrying Max Branning’s baby, was rushed to hospital.

Most recently, during a driving lesson, Mick (Danny Dyer) decides to tell Frankie the paternity of Linda’s (Kellie Bright) baby.