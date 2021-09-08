When is Kylie Jenner due to give birth and is she still dating Travis Scott?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When is Kylie Jenner due to give birth to her second baby? Here’s what we know after she announced her pregnancy.

Kylie Jenner announced she is expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

And as the reality star and beauty mogul adds to her brood, by carrying a brother or sister for daughter Stormi Webster, fans are wondering when Kylie is due to give birth.

So we look at when we can expect the little bundle of joy to arrive…

When is Kylie Jenner due to give birth?

It’s understood that Kylie Jenner’s second baby is due early 2022.

The reality TV star managed to hide her first pregnancy for nine months before revealing that she had given birth to a baby girl back in 2018.

And while Kylie hasn’t yet revealed her exact due date, it’s thought that she is quite far along in the pregnancy as in her heartwarming announcement video montage, the doctor can be heard revealing that she was ‘days away’ from being able to hear a heartbeat.

It is thought that you can be expected to hear a baby’s heartbeat through a scan at the 10-weeks pregnant marker.

Kylie also revealed a picture displaying her baby bump which revealed she was fairly far along in her pregnancy.

A source told The Sun that Kylie Jenner’s due date should be sometime in early 2022.

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott still together?

Yes, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott rekindled their romance during the coronavirus pandemic when the pair decided to self-isolate together for the sake of their three-year-old daughter, Stormi.

But it’s not been a smooth relationship for the couple who met at Coachella in 2017.

Speaking about their on-off relationship, Kylie previously told GQ, “We always knew each other, like we were hanging around each other — I mean, we just had mutual friends. But we never really had a conversation because I thought that he didn’t like me.”

In 2017 they shared caption-free Snapchat photos of their matching minimal butterfly tattoos. Jenner got hers on her right ankle, whereas Scott’s is inked on his left ankle. And later they got matching tattoos of their daughter’s name.

Travis bought Kylie a $1.4 million USD Ferrari LaFerrari as a push present – it is one of just 500 units ever made and sold out almost instantly “before the world knew it existed,” according to HypeBeast.

They have been on and off since the birth of their daughter Stormi Webster in 2018.

The couple split briefly in September 2019 when a source close to Jenner told People magazine that the couple, “are taking some time but not done”.

“They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles,” the source told People.

In October 2019, Kylie tweeted to confirm the split, she wrote, ‘Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !! our friendship and our daughter is priority.’

But things looked up when they spent lockdown together in 2020. He paid tribute to Kylie in a sweet post back in May, when he uploaded an adorable snap of her with their daughter Stormi and captioned it, ‘Of all the special things in life, The big ones and small, A mamas love and rage and tenderness, Is the most special of them all.’

Travis is also featured in Kylie’s latest pregnancy announcement video montage where you can see him holding Kylie’s bump and accompanying her to the baby scans at the hospital.

Kylie also gave the biggest confirmation that they are still together by tagging him in the announcement post – confirming that the baby is his.

How old was Kylie when she dated her ex-boyfriend Tyga?

Kylie Jenner reportedly first started growing close to Tyga when she was around 14 but they officially started dating in 2014, when she was aged 17.

When they first met, Tyga was 21 and had been performing at a birthday party for her sister Kendall. The pair split in March 2017, calling time on their long-term relationship.