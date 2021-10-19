We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

After news the Girls Aloud reunion for their 20th anniversary will be postponed following Sarah Harding’s death, fans are wondering when is Sarah Harding’s funeral?

The brave singer died on 5th September 2021 aged 39, just a short time after she told fans of her breast cancer diagnosis.

Things looked up for the singer who back in March revealed that her breast cancer tumours had shrunk. But Sarah lost her battle to the disease this year, with her mother sharing the devastating news of her passing on her Instagram page.

Her bandmates, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh, and Nadine Coyle led the tributes following the news of her death and more than a month later we look at all we know about Sarah Harding’s funeral details…

When is Sarah Harding’s funeral?

Sarah Harding’s funeral date has not yet been confirmed. But there are some details of her funeral plans we do know as just months before her death, the 39-year-old Girls Aloud star opened up on these in her autobiography, Hear Me Out.

Her autobiography, which was written after being first diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer last year, opened up on her health battle and her time in Girls Aloud.

Sarah wrote, “It’s strange, I keep thinking about funerals at the moment. It might sound morbid, but it’s hard not to at this stage: cemeteries, plots, burials, what kind of send-off I’d like, and how it would all go. It’s all there front and centre in my mind.”

She continued, “I’ve also thought about an epitaph for my grave. I’m thinking ‘FFS’ might be a good one. It’s probably been my most used phrase throughout this, with one crappy event following another.”

The singer also revealed she would love to throw a party “as a way to say thank you and goodbye”.

How can fans donate in memory of Sarah Harding?

In lieu of flowers at her funeral, Sarah Harding’s family have requested donations to the hospital that cared for her throughout her cancer battle. A donations page has been set up to Christie Hospital – the place where Sarah received treatment and care in the last 18 months of her life.

The pafe includes a quote from Sarah made back in June, highlighting the special place the work of the hospital had in her heart.

“The Christie is doing everything it can to create a future without cancer, but funding research is the only way it will succeed. Every penny really does count, so please, if you can, help The Christie reach this goal,” she said before she passed.

Christie Hospital has also shared details on how those wanting to honour Sarah’s life can donate, penning, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Christie patient and supporter, Sarah Harding. Sarah was extremely passionate about breast cancer research and spoke often of the importance of funding this.

“You can help us continue Sarah’s legacy by donating to our breast cancer research fund in her memory using our simple donation form below. We’re really grateful for any support you can provide.”

During the last few months of her life, the support from fans spurred Sarah on and she celebrated reaching number one in the iTunes chart for her single Wear It Like A Crown.

She explained to fans that it was a song she recorded 10 years ago and wanted to release it to raise money for the Christie NHS Foundation, where she had her treatment.

When was Sarah Harding’s last TV appearance?

Sarah Harding’s final TV interview took place on ITV’s Loose Women in which she opened up on losing touch with her Girls Aloud friends.

Sarah, who had just won Celebrity Big Brother in 2017, told the panel and viewers, “I just think from now on, I’ve got to expect the unexpected and go with the flow and that’s kind of what I did with this, I won £50,000 for my charity at the end of the day.”

She was then asked if she stayed in touch with the other members of Girls Aloud, when Sarah revealed that she mainly keeps in contact with Nadine Coyle.

“A lot of them are all sort of busy with their families and getting married and all that palaver, so it’s quite hard, especially when we’re all busy. But we cross paths obviously, places like this [TV studios].”

You can watch a clip of Sarah’s interview here…

Will there be a Girls Aloud reunion?

Kimberley Walsh has confirmed that plans for a Girls Aloud reunion have been put on hold following Sarah Harding’s death.

The band had planned to hold a gig to play tribute to Sarah and celebrate the group’s 20th anniversary.

Partly inspired by The Wanted star Tom Parker’s Stand Up To Cancer gig, the girls are said to hoped their concert will raise money for vital services.

A source said, “It’s bittersweet, of course. They’ve all been through the most devastating news and it’s beyond tragic.

“But when the time is right they’d love to see a concert in Sarah’s memory.

“It would be hugely emotional for everyone involved, but it feels like a wonderful thing to do after everyone had hoped they might be able to do it together.”

Kimberley, mum of three sons, Bobby, Cole, and Nate, told The Sun, “It’s not really something we’re even thinking about obviously, with the situation as it is. No one is even in that headspace right now.”

But the band is expected to meet up next month as Kimberley celebrates her 40th birthday.

Kimberley, who is married to singer Justin Scott, explained, “I feel so grateful to be in the position I am and have my three boys and Justin. Life is good and I’m grateful for that.

“I’m thankful I’m turning 40. I’m planning a big party, I’m going to go into my forties in style.

“You’ve just got to cherish every moment. I don’t know what my forties will bring but going into a new decade is quite a big thing.”