We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sarah Harding reveals her cancer tumours 'have shrunk' amid treatment as she celebrates 'every little victory'.

Sarah Harding has revealed her cancer tumours ‘have shrunk’ as she shares ‘little victory’ with her fans.

The Girls Aloud star, 39, who revealed last August that she was battling breast cancer, has admitted she doesn’t know how many months she has left to live after her breast cancer spread to her spine.

In an extract from her autobiography, Hear Me Out, obtained by the Daily Star, Sarah revealed her treatment has shrunk her tumours. She wrote, ‘MRI scans at the end of December revealed that the tumours in my brain and in my lung have shrunk a bit with the treatment.’

The star said that while she didn’t know ‘exactly what this means’, ‘right now, every little victory feels momentous.

She continued, ‘With this news under my belt, I was able to enjoy a relaxing quiet Christmas with mum and yes, I got plenty of lovely Christmas pressies.’

The star ends the book with, ‘At the moment, I’m just grateful to wake up every day and live my best life, because now I know just how precious it is.’

The singer, also reunited with her Girls Aloud bandmates Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh, who is expecting her third child, at Soho farmhouse recently – but said she felt worried due to losing her eyelashes because of her treatment.

The band – who split in 2013 – has since solidified their bond and rallied around Sarah during her health battle.

Cheryl Tweedy, 37, wrote a loving message in Sarah’s book, saying she felt ‘helpless’ and ‘broken’ when Sarah was diagnosed and spoke about what her life could have been.

Sarah is considering her options for treatment of the secondary tumour at the base of her spine, which may now have spread to her brain. But she remains adamant that she doesn’t want to undergo radiotherapy and risk losing her hair, with Sarah noting that although this may sound ‘vain’, she feels that if she only has months left to live then it’s not worth it.

Video of the Week

And she hoped she would be able to throw a party to say farewell to her loved ones when the time comes, she added, ‘I think what I’d really like to do is to see everyone – all my friends, all together. One last time. Then I’d throw a great big f*** off party as a way to say thank you and goodbye.’