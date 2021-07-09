We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Where is Lorraine Kelly's dress from today and where can you buy it?

Lorraine Kelly is one of ITV viewers’ favourite breakfast telly hosts and aside from brightening the mornings with her bubbly personality, the television star’s outfits are what ITV daytime viewers’ shopping wish lists are made of.

Lorraine, 61, is a fan of the high street as she is often pictured in some of her favourite pieces. From pretty skirts and jumper sets to gorgeous gowns and trendy tailoring – whatever the weather outside, on set she loves her sparkles and prints.

Lorraine recently told Hello, “I am a big fan of the high street, especially Zara, M&S, Hobbs and Monsoon as well as online brands like Joanie. Also think it’s important to support smaller independent companies, especially for accessories.”

Where is Lorraine Kelly’s dress from today?

Lorraine Kelly wore a Cotton Utility Midi Dress from Karen Millen to host the show on Friday, 9th July. The dress comes in sizes XS to L and features wrap fastening with a side button. Its short turn-up sleeves and tie belt add shape while its hem with front slit adds a bit of flirtiness – all for £149.

And fans were in awe of the outfit, one wrote, ‘Looks lovely’ another added, ‘Looking beautiful’ and a third fan wrote, ‘You are looking so fabulous today Lorraine’.

Lorraine, who does a weekly fashion segment on her show with Mark Heyes, previously revealed how she likes to re-use her outfits more than once. She said, “I really like to recycle and wear a favourite dress three or four or more times before I put it aside for charity. About four times a year we have a big ‘sale’ with all of the money raised going to Help For Heroes.”

Where can you buy the Lorraine Kelly dress?

The latest Lorraine Kelly dress is currently on sale – saving shoppers 25% on its full retail price. The Karen Millen Crisp Cotton Sateen Utility Full Midi Dress is available in two colours – white and Khaki – and comes in sizes six to 16.

Karen Millen Crisp Cotton Sateen Utility Full Midi Dress

Alternatively, Debenhams is selling the dress for an even lower price of £107.40 – saving shoppers an impressive 40% on its full RRP, so if you’re struggling to choose which colour, you can almost buy two for the full retail price of one with this huge saving. But be quick as it won’t be around for long.