Sex and The City stars are paying tribute to actor Willie Garson, best-known as Stanford Blach on the show, who has died following a secret health battle.

Willie’s close friend and star of Bosch, Titus Welliver, confirmed the sad news online, posting a picture of Willie on both Twitter and Instagram, writing, ‘There are no words. I love you dear brother. We are fewer.’

TMZ reports that sources close to the star have revealed that Willie had been secretly battling cancer, however Willie’s cause of death has not been officially confirmed.

The actor was beloved by fans for his role in the iconic 90s series. He starred alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Catrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon in 27 episodes in total throughout the six seasons of the show.

Recently he had been spotted on the set and filming for the HBO Max’s hotly-anticipated Sex and the City Reboot, ‘And Just Like That’.

HBO Max has now posted a statement saying, ‘Willie Garson was in life, as on-screen, a light for everyone in his universe. He created one of HBO’s most beloved characters and was a member of our family for nearly 25 years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend condolences to his family and loved ones.’

Willie’s co-stars have also taken to social media to pay tribute following his passing.

Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda in Sex in the City, took to Twitter, writing, ‘So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship, and show business lore. He was a consummate professional – always’

Kim Catrall, best known for playing Samantha in the show and who is not returning for the reboot, wrote, ‘Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie.’

And his on-screen partner Anthony, played by Mario Cantone, shared a picture of the two of them and said, ‘I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with sadness. Taken away from all of us way too soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you.’