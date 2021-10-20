We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Impeachment: American Crime Story is the must-watch new drama which explores the events around President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial in 1998 and 1999.

It was a sex scandal that shook America as then-President Bill Clinton stood trial over his actions and cover-up of an affair with 24-year-old Whitehouse intern Monica Lewinsky in the late 1990s. Now, audiences are being treated to a gripping dramatisation of the events leading up to the impeachment process in another instalment of Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story.

The third series follows the success of the previous two true crime shows by the producer: The People V OJ Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace. And just like it’s predecessors, Impeachment promises plenty of drama and an all-star cast. It’s just one of the many shows keeping viewers entertained this autumn, alongside BBC shows Guilt series 2, and The Trick, plus Netflix’s Maid.

Where to watch Impeachment: American Crime Story in the UK?

Viewers in the UK can watch Impeachment: American Crime Story on Tuesdays at 9:15pm on BBC Two.

The first episode aired on October 19, and a new episode will run each week through to mid December.

Those who missed the Monica Lewinsky show on TV can catch-up with the series on BBC iPlayer after it’s aired.

Whilst audiences wait for the next instalment of Impeachment, they could catch up on the first two series of American Crime Story.

Both The People V OJ Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace are available to watch in full on Netflix. And you might notice one or two familiar cast members from the current series in the previous two seasons.

How many episodes of Impeachment: American Crime Story?

There are 10 episodes in total of Impeachment: American Crime Story. And each episode runs for just under an hour without ad breaks.

The action in some of the episodes jumps between time frames to tell the story. For example, the first episode focuses on Pentagon worker Linda Starr as she betrays Monica Lewinsky in 1998. And then rewinds to 1993 when Linda herself was wronged.

A full synopsis teases what viewers can expect to see in the series:

“Linda Tripp’s 1998 betrayal of Monica Lewinsky, setting her up to be questioned by lawyers for Special Prosecutor Kenneth Starr, had its roots five years earlier: sidelined from the White House after the suicide of her boss, Tripp feels ill-used.

“She considers selling her story to sensation-hungry literary agent Lucianne Goldberg, but inside knowledge has a limited shelf-life. But when chance brings West Wing outcast Monica to Linda’s Pentagon workplace in 1996, she recognises a kindred spirit in the former intern.

“Meanwhile, an article about a sexual harassment accusation against Bill Clinton while he was Governor of Arkansas forces a reluctant Paula Jones into the nation’s gaze when she decides to start a lawsuit.”

Cast of Impeachment: American Crime Story

A heavyweight all-American cast features in the new American Crime Story instalment:

Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart, Lady Bird) as Monica Lewinsky

Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story, American Horror Story) as Linda Tripp

Clive Owen (Closer, Children of Men) as President Bill Clinton.

Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie, The Sopranos) as Hillary Clinton

Annaleigh Ashford (Masters of Sex) as Paula Jones

Margo Martindale (The Americans, Million Dollar Baby) as Lucianne Goldberg

Billy Eichner (Parks and Recreation) as Matt Drudge

Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother) as Ann Coulter

The series is another production by writer, director and producer Ryan Murphy who is the brains behind Glee, Nip/Tuck, and American Horror Story. And interestingly for Impeachment, he was able to get Monica Lewinsky on board as executive producer to help tell her story.

“The reality is that this story has been part of a collective conversation for 20 years, and as I evolve, as the world evolves, it comes to have different meanings,” Monica said of the show in an interview with the New York Times.

“It’s much better to be going through this as part of something than to be desperately trying to find out what’s on the show,” she added.

What is the true story behind Impeachment: American Crime Story?

“I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Ms. Lewinsky.” The famous line that still follows Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky over 20 years on from their affair.

In November 1995, Clinton began an affair with a then 21-year-old unpaid intern Monica Lewinsky. A relationship that would continue for over a year and a half.

After a move to the Pentagon in April 1996, Monica confided in Pentagon co-worker Linda Tripp about her relations with the American president. And Linda started to secretly record the conversations, despite the relationship terminating in 1997.

In January 1998, Monica filed an affidavit denying she ever having had a relationship with Clinton. This was allegedly under his advisement. Shortly after Linda handed over the taped recordings of Monica’s confession. And the 24-year-old was questioned by the FBI – before the affair was finally exposed by the press.

The affair also coincided with a civil lawsuit by Paula Jones. The former Arkansas state employee alleged Clinton had sexually harassed her when he was working as governor of Arkansas. And that he defamed her after denying her claims at the time. Clinton later settled the lawsuit in November 1998 and paid Jones $850,000 so she would drop the charges.

It was when he was questioned over the Jones’ case, that Clinton denied having an affair with Monica Lewinsky.

This didn’t sit right with Whitewater Independent Counsel member Ken Starr. So, he went on to allege that Clinton had lied under oath (perjury) and obstructed justice.

A subsequent trial took place on January 7, 1999. The taped recordings between Monica and Linda, plus a blue dress stained with Clinton’s semen were used as evidence during the trial.

However, the senate failed to reach a majority vote and Clinton was cleared of all charges. He remained in office until January 2001, when his second term as president ended.