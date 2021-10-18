Guilt series 2: cast, release date and soundtrack of BBC show

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The BAFTA-winning BBC Scotland show has returned and Guilt series 2 promises to be just as dark and action packed as the gripping first series.

Audiences love a crime drama to sink their teeth into and it seems the BBC are hoping to follow the success of Vigil, filmed in the UK, with the return of another Scottish based thriller – Guilt series 2.

The contemporary thriller first aired in 2019 and drew in large numbers, going on to be dubbed Scotland’s answer to Fargo by critics and fans alike. And we can expect more of the same stellar cast, including an ex-alumni of Silent Witness for the next edge-of-your-seat viewing instalment.

When is Guilt on BBC?

Guilt series 2 airs on Thursdays at 9pm on BBC Two. Though Scottish viewers can watch it earlier on Tuesdays at 10pm on the BBC Scotland channel.

Fans of the show can also catch up with any missed episodes on BBC iPlayer, where they’ll also find the first series of Guilt available to watch too.

How many episodes of Guilt are there?

There are 4 episodes of Guilt series 2 in total.

Each episode is around an hour long without ad breaks.

All 4 episodes were made available on October 14, 2021, when the series dropped on BBC iPlayer.

Cast of Guilt series 2:

Guilt series 2 promises the return of some old faces and the introduction of new characters, all played by some of the creme de la creme of Scotland’s acting talent.

Mark Bonnar

Fans of season 1, can expect to see the return of brother Max McCall, played by actor Mark Bonnar. A familiar face on our screens, Mark has appeared in a number of BBC shows including Line of Duty and Silent Witness. He also appeared in Channel 4 comedy Catastrophe and ITV’s Unforgotten as Barrister Colin Osborne – a role that won him a BAFTA Scotland award.

Mark was taken aback at how popular the first season proved to be and was just glad that the show got given the green light.

“We were all surprised at the reception that series one got …Whoever was in charge pressed the right buttons at the right times you know and it was really lovely because it was something that we loved so much,” he said.

As for what we can expect from Max in series 2, Mark added:

“I think his outlook is quite bleak to begin with, but Max is a survivor if anything, and he is very clever and knows how to manipulate situations to his advantage, so he won’t be on his uppers forever.”

Supporting cast

Emun Elliot (Paradox, Threesome) as Kenny Burns

Sara Vickers (Endeavour) as Erin

Rochelle Neil (The Nevers)as Yvonne

Stuart Bowman (Bodyguard) as Roy Lynch

Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey) as Maggie

Sandy McDade (Lark Rise to Candleford) as Jackie

Sadly actor Jamie Sives (Chernobyl) who played brother Jake in the first series, won’t be returning for season two. Though audiences will be delighted to learn that Emun Elliot returns as Kenny.

There’s also been a recasting of Roy Lynch, with Stuart Bowman replacing Bill Paterson as the crime boss. This season, viewers will also be introduced to his daughter Erin and wife Maggie (aka housekeeper Mrs Hughes in Downton Abbey).

Guilt season 1 plot

Brothers Max (Mark Bonnar) and Jake (Jamie Sives) are travelling in a car together after a family wedding when they accidentally run over and kill an old man. After much persuasion, Max convinces Jake to cover up the hit and run.

As the two battle to keep their crime a secret, they experience damaging consequences to both their troubled relationship with each other and their individual lives. And as the aptly named series continues, the guilt of their actions comes back to get them.

What to expect from Guilt series 2

It seems viewers can expect another crime as the backdrop to the second series, which coincides with the return of Max McCall, whose new reality sees him team up with an unlikely ally.

The official BBC synopsis reads:

“In an Edinburgh cellar, two gunshots ring out. Across town, Max McCall is released from prison. These two events gradually come together as Max tries to rebuild his life, and new arrival Erin tries to save hers.

“When Roy Lynch rebuffs Max’s efforts at a reconciliation, Max turns to Kenny for help – despite their troubled history. However, this is a newly confident Kenny, with a budding new relationship, and he provides Max with a tougher challenge than expected.”

BBC Scotland have also teased that Max is seeking revenge following the events of the first season…

Music from Guilt tv show

Audiences have been just as taken with the music in the award-winning crime show.

And whilst we don’t know the full soundtrack for series 2 yet, a review by The Scottish Herald praises its soundtrack “that has room enough for both Leonard Cohen and The Skids.”

Viewers can listen to the music in the first series via this Guilt soundtrack Spotify playlist. Which features three songs by the leading 70s German avant-garde rock group Can.

The full track list for season 1 is:

Weval – The Weight

Can – Moonshake

Can – Pinch

Annette Peacock – I’m The One

Thundercat – King Of The Hill

Deodato – Whistle Bump

Steely Dan – Do It Again

Erol Alkan – Spectrum

The Stan Tracey Quartet – Starless and Bible Black

Group Zero – Pursuit

Eddy Arnold – Cattle Call

The Soul Searchers – Ashley’s Roachclip

Yusuf Lateef – Like It Is

Jackson C. Frank – Milk & Honey

Mark Lanegan – Keep Me In Mind Sweetheart

Them – It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue

Marianne Faithfull – It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue

Roxy Music – Love Is The Drug

The Fall – Hit The North

Can – Spoon

The Clash – The Magnificent Seven

The The – Giant

Working Men’s Club – Teeth

Darondo – Didn’t I

Where is Guilt filmed?

Guilt series 2 is set and filmed in Edinburgh, Scotland. This is also where the first season was shot.

As was the case with most TV dramas over the last year and a half, production and filming was impacted by the pandemic. And the cast and crew had to adhere to restrictions to successfully shoot the second series.

Filming took place in the middle of the Scottish winter in 2020, which star Mark Bonnar credited as the reason for bad weather. Though he adds that the drizzly, wild weather in fact helped with the mood of the show:

“Being up the top of Calton Hill in the p**sing rain and the wind… it adds to the kind of… heaviness of what’s going on – the underhand stuff,” he told the BBC.

Director Patrick Harkins also shared how fans can expect some differences between series one and two:

“The first series is a suburban noir whereas this [series] is much more about regeneration,” he said. “It’s a bit more about seeing more of Edinburgh, making that much more of a character in the show.”