We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fans of weekend cookery programmes looking for that perfect tasty dish are wondering who is on Saturday Kitchen today? The show is here to mark the start of the weekend.

If you’re looking for a bit of inspiration in the kitchen or want to learn a new method of making your favourite food then look no further as Saturday Kitchen has everything from food heave and food hell to out you and the guests out of their comfort zone.

So we look at who you can expect to see on today’s show…

Who is on Saturday Kitchen today?

The guests on Saturday Kitchen today are chefs Marcus Wareing and Mary McCartney, Helen McGinn on drinks and special guest singer James Morrison.

Chef Anna Haugh will be holding the fort for regular host Matt Tebbutt.

In announcing the guest line up, the show tweeted, “Tomorrow @Anahaugh’s joined on #SaturdayKitchen by chefs Marcus Wareing and Mary McCartney,

@knackeredmutha on drinks, and special guest @JamesMorrisonOK ! We’re back live on @BBCOne tomorrow, tune in at 10am! @marcuswareing @maryamccartney”

Is Matt Tebbutt married?

Matt Tebbutt is married to Lisa Tebbutt. It’s not known when the couple married but Lisa is thought to be a homemaker.

They have two teenage children, daughter Jessie and son Henry.

The often eat out together and enjoy family holidays.

Why isn’t Matt Tebbutt on Saturday Kitchen today?

Matt Tebbutt isn’t on Saturday Kitchen today because he is on a skiing holiday with his family in the La Grande Motte, Tignes in Savoie, France.

The chef and presenter of BBC One’s Saturday Kitchen and Channel 4’s Unwrapped, uploaded a post to Instagram to tell fans about his holiday dilemma, He captioned some photos, “Post-long lunch euphoria until we realised that all the lifts were shut and we had to be escorted off the mountain by the ski police.. crossing paths with the #pistebasher as we went.. 😳🎿 Very lucky to only be suffering #middleclassproblems when scary times happening on the other side of Europe.

#skipolice #mountainman #grandemotte #familytime”

James used to present the show when its former host chef James Martin was away and he took over the reins when James quit the show back in 2017.

And it looks like Matt has been enjoying his own ‘food heaven’ during the trip, posting mouthwatering snaps of some of the food he’s been tucking into including pork crackling and creamy mash, cheese and onion soup.

It’s not clear how long Matt will be on holiday for.

Matt was off screens earlier this year after he underwent an appendectomy. For anyone who’s ever had an infected appendix, you’ll appreciate the urgency of the situation, and Matt shared his ordeal with his Instagram followers back in January this year.

You can watch Saturday Kitchen on Saturdays at 10am on BBC One.