We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The long-awaited news over Jodie Whittaker’s replacement has been revealed. But who is the new Doctor Who for 2022?

Sci-fi fans have been speculating for months over who is going to be the new Time Lord and after various names have been mooted for the prestigious role, the wait is finally over.

The 14th Doctor is expected to take over later this year as we look at all you need to know…

Who is the new Doctor Who 2022?

The new Doctor Who 2022 is Ncuti Gatwa – full name Mizero Ncuti Gatwa – and star of Sex Education. Ncuti, 29, will replace Jodie Whittaker as the new Time Lord in the upcoming series, the BBC has confirmed. He will become the 14th Doctor after Jodie, who is expecting her second baby, announced last July that she would be leaving the role.

Speaking about his new venture, Ncuti, who is best-known for playing the iconic Eric Effiong in the Netflix comedy drama series, said, “There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same.”

Video of the Week

In taking on the challenge, Ncuti makes history, as he will become the first black Doctor.

He added, “Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor’s metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it’s daunting, I’m aware I’m joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show.”

Meanwhile Doctor Who screenwriter Russell T Davies said, “The future is here and it’s Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It’s an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started. I’m sure you’re dying to know more, but we’re rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie’s epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!”

Who is Ncuti Gatwa?

Ncuti Gatwa is the 14th Doctor Who. He was born in Kigali, Rwanda, in October 1992 when the country was already fully embroiled in a civil war. At the age of two, he moved with his family to Scotland where he was raised mostly in Dunfermline and Edinburgh. He attended Boroughmuir High School and Dunfermline High School before moving to Glasgow to study acting at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

He’s previously opened up about his experience as part of the 2019 BBC Scotland documentary Black and Scottish. At the time Ncuti said, “We came to the UK because of the genocide that happened in Rwanda in 1994. We were refugees, we were refugees coming to the UK and I definitely now view myself as a Rwandan-Scotsman. Yes there’s such a term and I’m giving it a name today.”

But growing up, he admitted he struggled to find a role model to look up to. He admitted, “I definitely felt growing up that I wasn’t seen as the same as anyone around me because no-one around me looked like me.

“I remember my mum being like, ‘everyone looks the same’. She travelled all around Edinburgh… trying to find someone that was black and she couldn’t see anyone.

“Role models? There were no black Scottish role models. I felt like I was the only black person in the world.” Ncuti scooped a Best Actor Award at the Scottish BAFTA’s in 2020 as well as numerous nominations including Best Male Performance in a comedy programme at this year’s BAFTA’s. He attended the critics choice awards in LA back in March after being nominated for an award.

How do you say Ncuti Gatwa?

Ncuti is pronounced ‘shoo-ti’. ‘Gatwa’ is pronounced ‘gat-wa’. Ncuti’s full name, Mizero Ncuti Gatwa, is of African origin.

Fans of the long-running TV series are delighted with the new Time Lord choice.

One tweeted, “This is the greatest Birthday present you all could have given me today, and as a Black Man who loves this show it’s so Freaking amazing to finally see a Doctor Who looks like me.”

Another fan put, “This is ummm MASSIVE news to just make a simple tweet lol I’m exited tho I loved them in Sex Education definitely gotta finish it now.”

And a third fan added, “I am BEYOND excited and elated to see what Ncuti and the return of Davies will bring to this next iteration of the Doctor! #DoctorWho.”

Doctor Who is set to return to BBC screens in autumn 2022.