Red Nose Day 2022 is upon us but fans of the BBC One Comic Relief charity fundraiser are wondering why isn’t Zoe Ball hosting Red Nose Day coverage on BBC One tonight?

The TV and radio presenter has been involved with the charity since it started back in 1988 and despite being announced as one of the seven presenters that had been lined up to host tonights’ marathon show which airs from 7pm-11.40pm, she is notably missing from the screen.

It comes after fans wondered where is Zoe Ball today? after she failed to host her BBC 2 radio show this morning.

Fans are wondering where Zoe is as we look at why she’s been forced to pull out of the fundraiser…

Why isn’t Zoe Ball hosting Red Nose Day 2022 on BBC One tonight?

Zoe Ball isn’t hosting Red Nose Day 2022 as she confirmed she had tested positive for covid. The BBC Radio 2 presenter, who was missing from her radio show this morning, explained to fans why she has been forced to pull out of presenting for Comic Relief tonight.

She confirmed that Alesha Dixon would be replacing her by hosting a both parts of the show which airs from 7pm and runs either side of the 10pm news. She said, “pook ! fell at last hurdle and have had positive lat flows this am- noooooooo – gorgeous @aleshaofficial is going to work the double shift tonight on @ComicRelief, i owe you lady love – good luck to A, Lenny, David, @mcguinness.paddy, @ajodudu, @vernonkay, and the @comicrelief gang, so many brilliant treats in store tonight. i’ll be watching & supporting from bed (probably in full make up, outfit, heels and all) might invite @joeldommett over #sickbay COMIC RELIEF BBC ONE 7pm #rednoseday”.

In preparation for tonight’s show, Zoe previously revealed she had painted her nails with the signature Red Nose icon, but she is now forced to watch the show at home. She revealed her favourite Red Nose Day moment ever, “Davina kissing David Tennant was quite the moment! Is there a gif of that?!” she recalled.

Fellow co-host Joe Dommett wrote, “NOOO! You already got the nails done!! Rest up.. you will feel fine in a couple of days! Xxx” and Comic Relief put, “Sending all our love to you Zoe, we love you.”

And fans are gutted too about missing a Joel and Zoe collaboration. One commented, “@joeldommett you were our last hope for comedy to return to #RedNoseDay. Gutted for you and Zoe.”

Another fan pointed out, “Can’t believe that you ‘joked’ about catching it on air the other day! #jinx Get better very soon Zoe! 🔴🥰🔴.”

And not taking part in tonights’ show will be hard for Zoe, as she admitted she was really looking forward to seeing “Lenny and David Tenant”. In a promo interview done before contracting covid, Zoe confessed, “I’m always so moved by the appeal films, when we hear the stories of people who have really needed the support provided by so many charities that Comic Relief help, reminding us why we all gather and do whatever we can do. I can’t wait to see how much everyone has helped Tom Daley raise with his Helluva Homecoming challenge. Each year these challenges are harder and more gruelling but what a champ he’s been fighting Storm Dudley and brutal cold and winds on his rowboat, bike and in the water.

“Naturally I will be looking forward to seeing Lenny and David Tenant. It’s the only time my kids have ever wanted to come to work with me.. and I can’t give any secrets away but I have heard some of the fabulous collabs happening from TVs funniest and finest all in aid of Comic Relief. I think it could possibly be the best yet! I’m desperate to share but I’ve already said too much.”

Speaking about what Comic Relief means to her, Zoe added, “Comic Relief to me – means everyone coming together, to laugh, be daft and raise awareness and money for folk really in need of support. It means wonderful collaborations between our fave telly funny sorts.. it means red noses, dressing up, being silly, dying your hair red, making cakes, doing a sponsored silly walk race.. but the best bit, the beating heart of Comic Relief I guess is everybody, all ages doing a little something to help other folk who really do need it.”

Who is hosting Red Nose Day 2022?

Red Nose Day 2022 will be hosted by Alesha Dixon, David Tennant, Paddy McGuinness and Sir Lenny Henry. Plus The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon will be hosted by Joel Dommett and AJ Odudu. They have all had some experience presenting the show in years past, with David Tennant having done so on four previous occasions.

BBC One’s Red Nose Day 2022 coverage starts at 7pm tonight (Friday March 18th)