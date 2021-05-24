Where is Zoe Ball and why isn’t she on BBC Radio 2 today?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Where is Zoe Ball today and why isn't she on BBC Radio 2?

Zoe Ball is absent from BBC Radio 2 this week and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans who have all been asking after the popular broadcaster.

Having first shot to fame on the ’90s children’s show Live and Kicking, Zoe has become a household name when it comes to working for the BBC and she landed the breakfast show on BBC Radio 2 in January 2019 taking over from Chris Evans when he left to join Virgin Radio.

Zoe Ball is absent from her usual slot on the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show today as she is taking a week off from her presenting duties.

Zoe normally presents the breakfast show on weekdays, but this week, it’s Gary Davies who is hosting the show.

Gary confirmed that he’s standing in for Zoe this week, taking to social media to ask for some advice from loyal listeners.

‘Looking after @ZoeTheBall‘s Breakfast show all this week. Hope you can join me. Tips on how to get to sleep at 9pm welcome see you tomorrow morning from 6.30am @BBCRadio2 @BBCSounds,’ he wrote on Twitter.

And fans have welcomed his temporary return this week.

One listener tweeted, ‘Hey Gary, just cancelled my gym in the mornings this week. Absolutely love listening to you on the radio. Woohoo!!’

Another fan put, ‘Love your dulcet tones and that theme tune! Ooooo… (although will miss the lovely @ZoeTheBall.’

And a third added, ‘Hi Gary, I really enjoy your shows. Try a HIT workout for 10 minutes, that should make you feel sleepy.’

How long is Zoe off Radio 2 for and when will she be back?

Zoe is taking a week off the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show and will return to her usual slot on Tuesday 1st June.

She recently celebrated her father’s birthday on Instagram when she uploaded a series of throwback snaps of her dad Johnny Ball, who turned 83 yesterday and captioned it, ‘Happy birthday Dadly. Deliciously daft, super smart, ageless & awesome. He’s well chuffed as @liverpoolfc won today 💥💥💥.’

So it’s likely that she will be spending her time off with her family.

Is Zoe Ball in a relationship?

Zoe Ball is in a relationship with former construction firm boss Michael Reed. They were first spotted together in 2017 when photos obtained by the Daily Mail showed the pair walking arm-in-arm as they enjoyed an evening out in Soho.

Michael posted a picture of the two of them on Instagram to celebrate Zoe’s 50th saying, ‘Happy Special Birthday wishes to this amazing one, 50 today. “HOT AT 50” you have filled my life with fun and laughter, Thank you. Have a wonderful day gorgeous girl. Big loves…’

The two got together back in December 2017 a year after a tragic event with Zoe’s previously partner Billy Yates.

The star opened up on losing her partner last year and revealed rehab saved her from addiction as she quit booze.

Speaking about his death, she said, “Billy was my partner, we’d been friends for years and we got together. He suffered with depression for a huge chunk of his life. And it’s so hard to sit and watch someone you love and care for struggle with mental health. Losing him was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with in my life.”

Zoe Ball was previously married to Norman Cook, also known as Fatboy Slim. They were married for 18 years and split in 2016. The couple has two children together – a son Woody who is 20 and a daughter Nelly who is 11. The pair are still on good terms and have said before that they remain good friends despite the split.

Why is Zoe Ball leaving It Takes Two?

Presenter Zoe Ball announced she is leaving Strictly Come Dancing’s spin-off programme It Takes Two to take on new challenges. She said, “Dance lovers, after 10 joyous years I am waltzing away from It Takes Two,” and added that it was “time for some new cha cha challenges” and thanked “the whole Strictly clan I will miss you all immensely.”

For the past two years, Zoe had juggled her BBC Radio 2 show with the spin-off Strictly show but decided last week to step down from It Takes Two, which she had gradually reduced presenting over the years with Rylan replacing her on the days she couldn’t commit to.

Zoe first started working on BBC Radio 2 back in June 2009 when she presented the Saturday morning breakfast show. By January 2012, she announced she was stepping down from the weekend breakfast show but would continue to provide cover for other presenters on the network for occasions.

In March 2017 Zoe Ball rejoined the station on a permanent basis to host a new Saturday mid-afternoon show. And in 2019, Zoe Ball takes over as presenter of The Radio 2 Breakfast Show, and Rylan Clark-Neal took over her Saturday afternoon show.