Fans are convinced Kylie Minogue has secretly married after recently denying she’s engaged to her boyfriend Paul Solomons.

Singer Kylie Minogue’s relationships have been the cause of much speculation from fans throughout the years. Many will have been delighted when it seemed she finally found love with Paul Solomons last year.

The popular star has been open in the past about her split from ex-fiancé Joshua Sasse and how it left her feeling “broken”.

Since then, Kylie has found happiness with boyfriend Paul Solomons and with the couple looking stronger than ever, Kylie has been surrounded by rumours that Paul has proposed in recent months.

Despite a spokesperson for Kylie declaring that the couple are “happy as they are”, dispelling these rumours, some Kylie fans are now convinced she and Paul are married.

Is Kylie Minogue married?

Whilst Kylie has not officially confirmed any wedding news, that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering after the star posted some particularly bridal-looking pictures on Instagram yesterday. The caption featured a sun behind a raincloud emoji and Kylie let the beautiful images do the talking.

In both snaps, the singer can be seen wearing a white dress with intricate lace sleeves and she appears to be holding a bunch of pale yellow roses.

The beautiful combination of the star’s white dress and roses was enough to get many Kylie fans speculating.

‘White dress. Flowers. Marriage?!’ one Instagram user asked.

Whilst another excitedly asked: ‘Oooh did you get married?! 😍👰🏼‍♀️’

And others seemed to think this is what the pictures suggested, with one commenting: ‘Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ ‘

Kylie’s younger sister and fellow singer Dannii Minogue also commented. Though she did not give any indication of wedding bells, writing simply: ‘Stunning’.

How long have Kylie Minogue and Paul Solomons been together?

Kylie Minogue and creative director at British GQ and GQ style magazine Paul Solomons are thought to have first started dating in 2018 after being introduced to each other by friends. The singer went on to share a romantic snap of the couple kissing on her Instagram in July 2018.

Kylie has previously opened up about her experience finding love with Paul, telling The Mirror: “Who says you can’t be soppy and romantic later in life? Particularly when you find a good and true love.”

“I feel even more thankful and lucky that I have this in my life now… I’m really being taken care of,” she shared.