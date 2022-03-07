X Factor star Ray Quinn expecting first child with fiancée Emily Ashleigh

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

X Factor star Ray Quinn is expecting his first child with his fiancée Emily, confirming the wonderful news on Instagram.

Ray, who furthered his career by landing a role in Hollyoaks in 2018, shared that he and Emily are set to become parents together on social media at the weekend, delighting fans and friends.

The former Dancing On Ice and X Factor star, who has a son called Harry with his ex wife Emma Stephen, took to Instagram to post a touching video of him and Emily in a theatre.

Emily, who also has a child from a previous relationship, can be seen waltzing through the theatre, dressed in a gorgeous slip dress, towards the stage in the breathtaking video. Ray, dressed in a white shirt, embraces her with a hand extended to his wife-to-be.

After a romantic dance under the dazzling lights, the couple cradle Emily’s baby bump and unveil an ultrasound scan photo. Ray captioned the post simply with, “Time to tell the world.. 🤍”

Fans and friends swarmed to the comments to congratulate Ray and Emily on the news, with Kieron Richardson from Hollyoaks writing, “Congratulations to you both!!! Wooo 👏😍.”

“Congratulations to you all, what a lovely way to announce it too 💗 xxx,” gushed a fan.

“How gorgeous is this please 😍congratulations to you both ❤️,” penned another.

The couple got engaged in 2020, and the former X Factor singer publicly revealed their romance three years before.

“She’s a school teacher and we made it official last June. It was fate. I believe whatever’s meant for you won’t pass you by. I can’t stand dating apps. A text message or a picture on Tinder is absolutely pointless,” Ray shared at the time.

He told his followers after popping the question, “Welcome to the family my Queen #shesaidyes.”

Ray is said to have left fame for a series of occupations, including one as a carpet fitter, before working as a labourer and a Hermes delivery driver for £11.40 an hour.

After competing on The X Factor, Ray made British music history by being the youngest male artist to reach the top of the UK album chart without releasing a single.

He went on to have a successful jazz career and appeared in a number of musical shows and plays around the UK. Being an all-rounded performer Ray went on to win both series of Dancing On Ice in 2009 and Dancing On Ice All Stars in 2014.

He also kickstarted his soap career by appearing in Hollyoaks for the first time in 2018 but quit his role on the show a year later.