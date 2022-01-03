X Factor winner Shayne Ward and fiancée Sophie Austin expecting second child after IVF struggle

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

X Factor winner Shayne Ward and his fiancée Sophie Austin have announced they are expecting their second child.

The couple already share daughter Willow, now five years old.

Shayne and Sophie shared their happy news with Hello! in January, revealing that they turned to IVF treatment after being unable to conceive naturally. But after that failed, Sophie became pregnant naturally.

Shayne told the magazine, “I would always say to Sophie: ‘I know in my gut and in my heart of hearts that we are going to have more children.'”

“There was no two ways about it. We never gave up. It’s been a whirlwind. And 16 years after I appeared on The X Factor, I have a beautiful family and one on the way. I am on cloud nine.”

While Sophie, who previously played Lindsey Butterfield in Hollyoaks, opened up about her experiences with “gruelling” IVF treatments. “It was one of the most emotionally draining things we have ever been through. And for Shayne, it was quite a hard process because he wasn’t physically going through it but it was just as tough for him.

“I’ve never felt so depressed and low in my whole life,” she says, adding that it was her husband Shayne’s “positivity and belief” in the idea of having another baby that kept her going.

“I would be saying: ‘We need to accept this might not happen,’ and he would refuse.”

Shortly after sharing their exciting announcement on Instagram, friends of the couple rushed to congratulate them on their happy news.

Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan, who gave birth to her third child last year, wrote, “YEY 😍😍😍😍✨✨✨✨✨.”

While Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick said, “Congratulations! Gorgeous news ♥️♥️♥️♥️”.

Shayne and Sophie got engaged in 2017, a year after they announced they were expecting their first child together.