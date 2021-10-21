We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Your child could be in with the chance to land a dream job, as PoundToy looks for its first-ever junior toy designer.

Everyone knows kids have a vivid imagination so it makes sense to tap into that creative outlook. Which is why PoundToy, a UK website has opened its first-ever £300 per day competition.

Many people will soon be wondering where to find the best toy advent calendars and how to find the best toys to buy before Christmas. But what if your child could help come up with the next big thing in the children’s toy world?

If you think your child could come up with ideas for the top Christmas toys, might be able to dream up a future best-selling toy of all time, or is just super creative listen up!

Made for kids aged two to 11, the future toy designers must create a design for the next great thing in playtime.

According to the job description, applicants for the position must have “a huge imagination and bundles of creativity,” as well as “a passion for fun and playtime.”

The winning creative will work from home with “as many as you wish” hours, plus they’ll earn a £300 toy salary – while their dream toy is brought to life.

Of course, as with every job, there are some desired skills, which include: “A huge imagination and bundles of creativity. A passion for fun and playtime. The expert knowledge of what kids want to play with – this means that grown-up applications will not be considered!”

Announcing the exciting competition PoundToy said, “If you have a child with a creative streak and an imagination as big as them, make sure to fill out an application form, complete with a name and photo of their dream toy design, and a brief overview on why it will be the next big thing.”

The competition is open to UK residents aged two to eleven years old, with entries closing at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30th, so get to work!