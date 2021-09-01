We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

YouTube stars Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes have announced the birth of their first daughter and revealed her adorably unique name.

Zoe Sugg, known famously as Zoella, has announced the birth of her first child with fellow influencer Alfie Deyes and has shared their daughter’s adorable but unusual name.

Zoe took to Instagram to announce the happy news of their daughter’s birth to famous friends and delighted fans.

She shared a cute picture of their newborn daughter and captioned the post with, ‘She’s here! Meet Ottilie Rue Deyes 💕29/08/21.’

Friends and fans flocked to the post to congratulate the couple, who have been an item since 2013.

Fellow YouTube star and content creator, Casper Lee, wrote, ‘‘I’m shaking!!!! ❤️ so happy for you guys.’

Made in Chelsea’s Louise Thompson commented, ‘OMGGGGGGGGGG OMG OMG OMG 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍’

Zoe’s brother Joe Sugg, who competed in the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing, commented with several heart emojis, while his Strictly star girlfriend, Dianne Buswell, also shared a touching tribute to their new niece.

Meanwhile new dad and vlogging pro Alfie shared another sweet snap of baby Ottilie, introducing his little girl to the world.

The couple announced that Zoe was pregnant and expecting a baby girl in March of this year with a heart-warming video montage of Zoe at her ultrasound scan, showing her blossoming baby bump.

In the caption, the pair wrote, ‘We’re super excited to share with you, that our baby girl will be joining us in September 💕👶🏼.’

The couple kept the pregnancy private for several months but the two have kept fans updated with their pregnancy journey since the reveal, with Zoe sharing gorgeous snaps of her bump and even pictures from their baby shower where they were joined by friends and family.

Just two days before the birth Zoe shared a picture of polaroids of her baby bump and wrote, ‘38 weeks! Not long now baby girl 🤘🏼 Has this pregnancy gone quickly for everyone else too or just me? 😅’’

Congratulations Zoe and Alfie!