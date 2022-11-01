Firefly Lane season 2: Release date, teaser trailer, plot and first look images

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's been a long wait for Firefly Lane season 2 - but there's finally word of a confirmed Netflix release date, plus a teaser trailer for fans to watch.

It's the feel-good show that puts friendship front and centre in the form of Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey - played by Grey's Anatomy (opens in new tab)'s Katherine Heigl and Scrub's Sarah Chalke. Exploring their close bond over three different decades - 70s, 80s and present day, it sees the two growing up and dealing with the complexities of life together, be that love and sex or careers and family relationships.

The Netflix series has been hailed a must-watch for fans of Virgin River season 4 (opens in new tab), Sweet Magnolias (opens in new tab) and Chesapeake Shores (opens in new tab) for it's similar all-American feel. And we're pleased to say that there's many an update on Firefly Lane season 2 for fans to get excited about.

Netflix have confirmed that Part 1 of Firefly Lane season 2 - comprised of 9 episodes - will air on December 2, 2022. The remaining seven episodes (Part 2) will then follow in 2023 sometime.

"Firefly Lane returns this December 2nd with a concluding 16-episode supersized season. Part 1 debuts December 2, 2022 and includes episodes 201-209. Part 2 will launch in 2023 and include episodes 210-216," read the Netflix statement.

On Halloween of this year, actress Katherine Heigl (who plays Tully) shared a little teaser for Firefly Lane season 2. "Working on Firefly Lane with such an incredible cast was an extraordinary experience. We all had soooooooooooo much fun together. Super excited to be able to share this little Season 2 teaser with you," she tweeted.

"Promise me that we'll always be there for each other," the teaser clip starts, with both an adult and younger Tully and Kate embracing. It's followed by further shots of Tully and Kate throughout the different stages of their life - teens, working the newsroom and in present day, showing the two always having each other's back no matter what.

In an interview with Deadline, Netflix’s drama head Jinny Howe teased the upcoming season saying “It’s a really, really beautiful season, Katherine and Sarah, their dynamic is so, so strong, so I’m really excited to have fans return to that show.”

When is the Firefly Lane season 2 trailer available?

Katherine Heigl confirmed that Entertainment Tonight will be debuting the Firefly Lane season 2 trailer on November 1, 2022. And we'll be sure to share the trailer when live.

Fans online have also expressed their glee at news of the show's return. "I just want to tell you that im so excited about the new season of Firefly Lane @KatieHeigl," wrote one viewer (opens in new tab) on Twitter. Whilst another tweeted: "I'm dying to see this sequence😭😍 #Fireflylane" with shots of Tully and Kate from the season 2 teaser.

i'm dying to see this sequence😭😍 #Fireflylane pic.twitter.com/9vrW395nLFOctober 31, 2022 See more

Firefly Lane season 2: First look images