Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington 'delighted' as he welcomes his second child with wife Rose Leslie

Games of Thrones star Kit Harrington has welcomed his second child with wife Rose Leslie.

The actor, who is best-known for his role as Jon Snow in the fantasy series, will be getting back to putting his skills of how to get a baby to sleep to good use again, with Rose having given birth to a baby daughter.

Fans will remember Kit welcomed his first child in 2021 when Rose gave birth to a baby boy, but they are yet to share the birth date of their new arrival along with the baby name they have chosen for their little girl.

A representative simply told Page Six, "They’re delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family."

Kit first revealed his wife was pregnant with their second child during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show back in February. At the time he shared how his son was adjusting to the arrival of another sibling.

He revealed, "He's really good. He's about to get the shock of his life, which is he's about to get a brother or sister... I think he's going to be a great older brother. It's just really exciting."

"I'm not sure he's quite conceptually understood it just yet. We're trying to get him ready for it. We point to Rose's tummy and we say, 'Mommy's baby, Mommy's baby.' And he points at his tummy and goes, 'My baby.'" Kit added.

Despite not being a new dad, Kit previously expressed his fears over his second-born.

He spilled, "With the first baby, you're walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daises for nine months. Well, the man is, anyway. This time the reality check is much shorter. You get practical real quick."

Kit and Rose started dating after falling in love on the set of the HBO show back in 2011. They dated on and off until Kit proposed to Rose in 2017 and they married the following year.

They have previously kept their relationship private until Rose confirmed in September 2020 that they were starting a family together.

Before their first child arrived, Kit entered rehab for stress and alcohol use. Speaking to the Sunday Times at that time, he said, "You feel that there’s no way out. That’s just who you are. And getting sober is the process of going, ‘No, I can change.'"

They're yet to disclose their two-year-old son's name.