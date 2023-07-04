Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington 'delighted' as he welcomes his second child with wife Rose Leslie
Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington has become a dad for the second time!
Games of Thrones star Kit Harrington has welcomed his second child with wife Rose Leslie.
The actor, who is best-known for his role as Jon Snow in the fantasy series, will be getting back to putting his skills of how to get a baby to sleep to good use again, with Rose having given birth to a baby daughter.
Fans will remember Kit welcomed his first child in 2021 when Rose gave birth to a baby boy, but they are yet to share the birth date of their new arrival along with the baby name they have chosen for their little girl.
A representative simply told Page Six, "They’re delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family."
Kit first revealed his wife was pregnant with their second child during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show back in February. At the time he shared how his son was adjusting to the arrival of another sibling.
He revealed, "He's really good. He's about to get the shock of his life, which is he's about to get a brother or sister... I think he's going to be a great older brother. It's just really exciting."
"I'm not sure he's quite conceptually understood it just yet. We're trying to get him ready for it. We point to Rose's tummy and we say, 'Mommy's baby, Mommy's baby.' And he points at his tummy and goes, 'My baby.'" Kit added.
Despite not being a new dad, Kit previously expressed his fears over his second-born.
He spilled, "With the first baby, you're walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daises for nine months. Well, the man is, anyway. This time the reality check is much shorter. You get practical real quick."
Kit and Rose started dating after falling in love on the set of the HBO show back in 2011. They dated on and off until Kit proposed to Rose in 2017 and they married the following year.
They have previously kept their relationship private until Rose confirmed in September 2020 that they were starting a family together.
Before their first child arrived, Kit entered rehab for stress and alcohol use. Speaking to the Sunday Times at that time, he said, "You feel that there’s no way out. That’s just who you are. And getting sober is the process of going, ‘No, I can change.'"
They're yet to disclose their two-year-old son's name.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Why did Henry Cavill leave The Witcher?
Why did Henry Cavill leave The Witcher? We look at the speculated reasons for his departure from the series, and what the actor has said about it.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Tesco Free From recall: Full list of products recalled and everything you need to know
Everything you need to know about the Tesco Free From recall, as the supermarket withdraws three products from its shelves.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published