Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have welcomed their second child together

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have welcomed their second child together, representatives have confirmed.

The couple, who have been married since 2019, are already parents to their first daughter Willa (opens in new tab), who turns two this month, are celebrating the arrival of their second baby girl.

A representative for the couple confirmed, "Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl."

The Game of Thrones actress announced that she was pregnant (opens in new tab) with her and her musician husband's second child earlier this year during an interview.

Announcing their sweet news at the time Sophie said, "“It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation.

"The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength.

“We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Sophie, who previously played the voice of Princess Charlotte in HBO Max animation The Prince (opens in new tab), previously admitted that motherhood had changed her as a person. She explained, "I used to be so rock ’n’ roll and spontaneous.

“I’m sure there’s a part of me that’s still like that, deep down.

“But becoming a mum, you just become way less cool. I’m like an old woman.”

But there is one thing that she is keen to do to protect her daughters from and that's fame.

Sophie stars in The Staircase (opens in new tab) alongside Colin Firth, she explained, "I’m very protective of the life we’ve built...And my daughter never asked for any of this.

“I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry, and to be photographed every day and have the comments."

!MOVE! 🙄 pic.twitter.com/2gyE9VoqFkApril 19, 2022 See more

She continued, “It’s not something I want her to deal with unless she says, ‘this is what I want to do'.

“We’re quite strict about that.

“We’ll encourage her to do whatever she wants but I don’t think we would professionally let her do anything until she’s 18.

“I also feel quite strongly about my daughter not becoming a nepotism child,” she added.

The baby name (opens in new tab) of their second child has not yet been revealed but their first child was named with a nod to Sophie's career - Game of Thrones fans flocked to social media to point out the moniker's relevance to the show that made Sophie famous with her role as Sansa Stark.

Pointing out the connection between Sophie's character's name and the name of her newborn, one Game of Throne fanatic wrote, 'Rewatching #GameofThrones and #FunFact in s1ep2 Ned tells Robert that Jon's mom's name was Wylla... Consequently #SophieTurner & #JoeJonas just had their baby and apparently her name is Willa thought that was a cool coincidence.'

Congratulations!