Ginny and Georgia season 2 has been confirmed by Netflix. But how long will fans have to wait before the show hits our screens and who will be returning?

The show follows a 30-year-old single mother Georgia Miller and her two children, 15-year-old Ginny and nine-year-old Austin. After a series of dramatic events that kept the family on the move for over a decade, Georgia resolves to settle down in New England with herc children. The first season mainly explored the cracks in Ginny’s relationship with her secretive mother. But the show also tackled issues such as race, self-harm, sexual consent and body image.

Along with hit Netflix shows such as Bridgerton season 2, Love is Blind and it’s spin-off The Ultimatum, the first season proved a hit with viewers. More than 52 million households viewed the series in its first 28 days. But when will we get to see Ginny and Georgia season 2?

When could Ginny and Georgia season 2 be coming to Netflix?

Netflix officially confirmed on April 19 2021 that Ginny and Georgia season 2 would be happening. However, it didn’t begin filming until November 2021 and is still ongoing in March 2022. So it’s unclear when the series will be released, but it’s looking likely it will be late 2022.

In October 2021, the show’s Instagram page wrote: “Gearing up to film season two let’s take a peek back at filming season one episode one.”

And in March 2022, the show’s Instagram shared: “season two is being filmed right now because of all you who watched.”

Showrunner and executive producer, Debra J Fisher in a statement: “We are so appreciative of the incredible response and love you all have shown Ginny & Georgia.

“We’re especially grateful to Brianne (Howey) and Toni (Gentry), who set the highest bar every step of the way. We can’t wait to return to Wellsbury for season two.”

What cast members are returning for Ginny and Georgia season 2?

Brianne Howey ( The Passage, The Exorcist ) plays Georgia

Toni Gentry ( Raising Dion, Candy Jar ) plays Ginny

Diesel La Torraca ( Lambs of God, Little Monsters ) plays Austin

Sara Waisglass ( Suits, Holly Hobbie ) plays Ginny’s ex BFF Max

Katie Douglas ( Mary Kills People, Every Day ) plays Ginny’s ex BFF Abby

Chelsea Clark ( Degrassi: Next Class, Rookie Blue ) plays Ginny’s ex BFF Norah

Felix Mallard ( All the Bright Places, Neighbours ) plays Marcus

Mason Temple ( Six ) plays Hunter

Scott Porter ( Dear John, Prom Night ) plays Mayor Paul

Raymond Ablack ( Orphan Black, Narcos ) plays Blue Farm Café owner Joe

Nikki Roumel ( Designated Survivor, Holly Hobbie ) plays teen Georgia

Jennifer Robertson ( Schitt’s Creek, Twitches ) plays Max and Marcus’ mum Ellen

Sabrina Grdevich ( Intelligence, Flashpoint ) plays Georgia’s arch-nemesis, Cynthia

Connor Laidman ( The Umbrella Academy, Polar ) plays Cynthia’s son

Dan Beirne ( Workin’ Moms, The 20th Century ) plays Georgia’s colleague Nick

Alex Mallari Jr ( The Adam Project, Coroner ) plays Private investigator Gabriel Cordova

Rebecca Ablack ( Awake, Impulse ) plays Padma

Aaron Ashmore ( Veronica Mars, The Thaw ) will join the cast to play Austin’s dad, Gil

In an interview with ELLE, Ginny actress Toni Gentry said of season 2: “I want to see Ginny get down and dirty. I want to see her turn into Georgia a little bit. I want to see her really dig in and show that mean streak I know she has. That would be really fun to explore.”

She added to Seventeen last year: “For season 2, the stakes are much higher now – obviously – than we left off with season 1. So, I think fans will be in for a lot of wonderful tension, a lot of building up to climax, and a couple of interesting characters will be revealed. I can’t say a lot about it right now, but I can’t wait for us to go back filming, which is very, very soon. I’m just really ready. I miss all my castmates.”

And when Georgia actress Brianne Howey was asked if a mother-daughter reunion was on the cards for season 2, she said: “Of course they can. I need them to, yes.”

Scott Porter, who plays Mayor Paul, teased that there might be more to his character than meets the eye, telling Hollywood Life: “As far as Mayor Paul goes, I have had questions since day one about where he came from because of the things that he says in the show. He went to Brown.

“He has an Ivy League education, and then he abandoned all of it to travel overseas, backpack, teach English, and get a sense of the world that is much different than a lot of people who try and fast track their way into politics. But then, upon his return to the States, he magically did that. What drives a person like that? He’s multifaceted, yet very direct and focused. So what made him that way? I’m really excited to discover more about his family and where he came from.”

What will Ginny and Georgia season 2 be about?

Season 1 ended with Ginny and Austin fleeing Wellsbury on a motorbike after the PI hired by Kenny’s ex-wife ambushed Ginny at the Blue Farm Café and told her that her mum was a killer. And Toni Gentry has hinted that Ginny is following her dad, Zion, in season 2.

Toni said: “When she’s packing her bag, she grabs the book that Zion gives her, and if you were paying attention when Zion arrives and is giving her the book, you know that he included an address.

“He has that secret coded message in it, and she finds out that it’s his address to his Boston apartment. So I’m thinking it’s pretty reasonable to assume that Ginny might be headed toward Zion.”

Meanwhile, Austin still hadn’t forgiven Georgia for not sending the letters he had written to his dad. So his relationship with his mum was on rocky ground, which sets up the return of his dad in season 2. Meanwhile, Georgia had no idea that her kids had left because she was busy celebrating the re-election of her fiancé, Mayor Paul. So will she go and find them? Or will they come back on their own?

Georgia actress Brianne Howey has shared her thoughts on season 2. She said: “Ginny is very savvy. She has learned a lot from Georgia and Ginny has her own plan too.

“They’re not in the best place, but they have been through so much together. And we see a little bit of that in the flashbacks, nothing can take that foundation away from them. Especially even pre-Austin, it really was just Ginny and Georgia and they were so young. They didn’t have anything. Georgia didn’t have any money, she didn’t have any resources or tools.”

Hinting at what’s in store in the next series, she added: “Everyone is resonating where you want them to. Everyone is super on-brand and it’s hitting and landing in all the same places. It gets dark.

“[But it’s also] very charming and funny. And then there’s some really sweet moments.”

There’s also the issue of Ginny’s friend Max, who was furious with Ginny for sleeping with her twin, Marcus, and lying about it. This led to MANG splitting – something else we’re sure to see develop in season 2.

It’s expected season 2 will pick up where it left off, with Ginny and Austin on the road.

How many episodes of Ginny and Georgia season 2?

Like season 1, it’s expected that Ginny and Georgia season 2 will consist of ten episodes. Each episode will run for around 60 minutes and as is typical of Netflix, it’s expected that all episodes will be available to watch on the release date.

Whilst you wait you can watch the first season, which landed on Netflix on February 2021.

Where is Ginny and Georgia filmed?

The show is set in the fictional city of Wellsbury, Massachusetts, but Ginny and Georgia was actually filmed in Toronto and Cobourg, Ontario in Canada. Interiors for the series, such as the insides of Georgia’s stunning home and the mayor’s office, were filmed at TriBro Studios in Toronto, Canada. The Wellsbury High School is also located in Toronto.

The waterfront town of Cobourg dates back to 1798 and is home to several spots that appear in Ginny & Georgia. These include Audrey’s In Town Fashions, the former El Camino restaurant (a.k.a. Blue Farm Café), and the city’s town hall, Victoria Hall (which features as the Wellsbury Arts Center in the show). The town of Cobourg’s Twitter account confirmed that Ginny and Georgia filming was set to take place from 18-22 April 2022 at Victoria Hall.

