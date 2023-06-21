Harry Styles just paused an entire show for a pregnant woman - but there was a vital reason
Harry Styles halted his show in Cardiff on Tuesday evening for five whole minutes after a pregnant fan asked him to name her future baby
Harry Styles delighted crowds at his Cardiff concert in Wales on Tuesday, after stopping the show unexpectedly to help a pregnant woman in the audience.
The former One Direction member may be mega-rich and famous, but that doesn't mean he's detached from his fellow human beings.
Styles has proven himself to be one of the nicest celebrities out there once again after halting his Cardiff show to assist a pregnant woman in the audience.
The clip of the sweet moment has since gone viral on TikTok, leaving fans of the English singer even more besotted with him than they already were.
The memorable scene all started with a hilarious exchange between expectant parents Sian and Elliot, who threw a cup on stage with the written request to 'Name Our Baby.'
"That's a lot of pressure, Sian," Styles replied as he paced across the stage. "You don't really want me to name it?" He then asks Sian for the sex of the baby, and when he's told she doesn't know, he quips, "Oh, this is going to be fun." The 29-year-old also learns that he has the option to pick from four baby names, which appears to reassure him ever so slightly.
@daydreamingnic ♬ original sound - nicola 🍒
Styles also asks her how far along she is, before inviting her up to the front. He also joked, "If you're not pregnant, this is the greatest move I've ever seen."
Sian then tells him she needs to use the toilet, to which he replies, "You need a wee? You should go for a wee."
At this point, the Adore You singer turns to the audience and says, "I think we all agree that it's important that Sian goes for a wee, don't we?"
Styles then pledged to stall the show until the mum-to-be and her partner returned, to ensure neither missed any of his iconic setlist.
"Sian, you won't miss a thing," he promised, before cheekily adding, "If you hurry up, you won't miss a thing."
According to those at the concert, Styles stalled the show for a full five minutes by chatting with fans in the crowds. When Sian returned, he celebrated by having the audience chant, "Here she comes!" over and over again.
Folks were quick to share their reaction to the hilarious video online, with many taking to TikTok to gush their approval of the Grammy-winner's sweet gesture.
"He is just so sweet," one person wrote, while another said, "WE’LL NEVER FORGET SIAN."
Emma is a Lifestyle News Writer for Goodto. Hailing from the lovely city of Dublin, she mainly covers the Royal Family and the entertainment world, as well as the occasional health and wellness feature. Always up for a good conversation, she has a passion for interviewing everyone from A-list celebrities to the local GP - or just about anyone who will chat to her, really.
-
-
Kate Middleton's discipline cues for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis revealed by body language expert
The Princess of Wales' secret signal to help keep her kids in check during royal engagements
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
EastEnders star James Bye and wife Victoria welcome fourth son after 'long labour'
The British soap star and his influencer wife, Victoria Bye, are delighted to introduce their fourth child to the world
By Emma Dooney • Published