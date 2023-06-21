Harry Styles just paused an entire show for a pregnant woman - but there was a vital reason

Harry Styles delighted crowds at his Cardiff concert in Wales on Tuesday, after stopping the show unexpectedly to help a pregnant woman in the audience.

The former One Direction member may be mega-rich and famous, but that doesn't mean he's detached from his fellow human beings.

Styles has proven himself to be one of the nicest celebrities out there once again after halting his Cardiff show to assist a pregnant woman in the audience.

The clip of the sweet moment has since gone viral on TikTok, leaving fans of the English singer even more besotted with him than they already were.

The memorable scene all started with a hilarious exchange between expectant parents Sian and Elliot, who threw a cup on stage with the written request to 'Name Our Baby.'

"That's a lot of pressure, Sian," Styles replied as he paced across the stage. "You don't really want me to name it?" He then asks Sian for the sex of the baby, and when he's told she doesn't know, he quips, "Oh, this is going to be fun." The 29-year-old also learns that he has the option to pick from four baby names, which appears to reassure him ever so slightly.

Styles also asks her how far along she is, before inviting her up to the front. He also joked, "If you're not pregnant, this is the greatest move I've ever seen."

Sian then tells him she needs to use the toilet, to which he replies, "You need a wee? You should go for a wee."

At this point, the Adore You singer turns to the audience and says, "I think we all agree that it's important that Sian goes for a wee, don't we?"

Styles then pledged to stall the show until the mum-to-be and her partner returned, to ensure neither missed any of his iconic setlist.

"Sian, you won't miss a thing," he promised, before cheekily adding, "If you hurry up, you won't miss a thing."

According to those at the concert, Styles stalled the show for a full five minutes by chatting with fans in the crowds. When Sian returned, he celebrated by having the audience chant, "Here she comes!" over and over again.

Folks were quick to share their reaction to the hilarious video online, with many taking to TikTok to gush their approval of the Grammy-winner's sweet gesture.

"He is just so sweet," one person wrote, while another said, "WE’LL NEVER FORGET SIAN."