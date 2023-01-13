Has Will Kirk left the Repair Shop? Everything to know about the show's furniture restorer

Fans of the show have been asking 'has Will Kirk left The Repair Shop?' after the TV star landed a new job.

Hit BBC One show The Repair Shop is one of the nation's most treasured programmes, and with its idyllic leafy surroundings it makes for a great comfort watch - so it's no surprise that viewers often want to know where is The Repair Shop filmed (opens in new tab)?

But it's also The Repair Shop cast (opens in new tab) that draw intrigue from fans, whether it's main host Jay Blades (opens in new tab) or experienced restorer Suzie Fletcher (opens in new tab). More recently, however, it expert carpenter Will Kirk who's the focus of viewers' attention, as his new role alongside Christina Trevanion in BBC's The Travelling Auctioneers has people wondering has Will Kirk left The Repair Shop?

Has Will Kirk left the Repair Shop?

No, Will Kirk has not left The Repair Shop. But he has recently landed a new project with Bargain Hunt's Christina Trevanion in a new programme from the makers of Antiques Road Trip.

The new show is called The Travelling Auctioneers, and it launched on October 31, 2022. The show sees Will and Christina travel around the country in search of hidden gems, helping families "turn unwanted items into winning lots."

Will said ahead of the new show airing: "Starting a new job is always a little nerve-wracking, but Christina was just so lovely from day one!

"We got on like a house on fire, so it was a real pleasure to go to work and get to film with her each day."

And despite his new role, the good news is Will has no plans to leave The Repair Shop.

Who is Will Kirk?

Will Kirk is a furniture restorer best known for featuring on BBC One's The Repair Shop. He is one of the show's experts, getting called in to help when his carpentry skills are required, and has been a regular on the show since it began in 2017.

Will also has his own furniture restoration workshop based in South London, and previously studied graphic design at the University of the Arts in London before completing another degree in antique furniture restoration and conservation at London Metropolitan University.

His first TV appearance was in 2013 on Channel 4's The French Connection, which saw Brits purchase antique items in France and try to sell them for a profit back in the UK. Will went on to appear on BBC's What to Buy and Why.

He has also starred on Celebrity MasterChef and a celebrity edition of Strike It Lucky, and often features on BBC One’s Morning Live, giving viewers advice on their DIY projects.

Is Will Kirk married?

Will Kirk is married to Polly Snowdon, a qualified doctor. The pair were due to get married in 2020, but their wedding was postponed as a result of the Covid pandemic. They eventually tied the knot in August 2021 at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester.

On Instagram (opens in new tab), Will said it was "the best day of my life". In July 2022, Will posted some big news on Instagram once again, revealing that he and Polly had welcomed their first child.

He first announced that Polly was pregnant in March that year, posting a picture (opens in new tab) of himself holding a mug with 'Papa' written on it. He captioned the photo, "A new mug to add to my collection this summer.

We are so excited for our new little arrival and to extend our family ♥️"

Has The Repair Shop been cancelled?

No, the Repair Shop has not been cancelled. You can watch series 11 of the Repair Shop on BBC iPlayer, and there is a new episode of the show at 3.45pm Monday-Friday on BBC One.

However, The Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades did have his spin-off show, Jay and Dom's Home Fix axed by the BBC in April 2022, after just two seasons.

The show saw Jay and co-host Dominic Chinea share affordable DIY tricks and tips on how to repair items in the home.

A BBC spokesperson confirmed that the show would not continue beyond its second season, saying: "We loved working with Jay and Dom on Home Fix. After two brilliant series we're making space in the schedule for new commissions."

