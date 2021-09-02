We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With it’s beautiful leafy surroundings, many fans of BBC One’s hit show The Repair Shop want to know where the series is filmed in the UK.

The Repair Shop is one of the country’s favourite shows at the moment and it’s no surprise really, as The Repair Shop presenters and experts create innovative restoration projects on priceless family gems every time the show airs. It’s a winner among restoration fans, those who just love a good story with a happy ending and fans of the show’s sister series, The Bidding Room, which follows auction experts from valuation to selling.

So whether you want to visit The Repair Shop yourself out of filming time or appear on the series as a participant, this is what you need to know about The Repair Shop’s stunning location.

Where is The Repair Shop filmed?

The Repair Shop is filmed at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Singleton, Chichester. Most of the repairs and filming takes place at this West Sussex location but for particular projects, cast and crew do move to the nearby smithery and wagon shed occasionally.

The Weald and Downland Living Museum describes itself as a “hidden gem in the South East, quintessentially British in a picture perfect setting.

“We are a museum for those who want to see, touch and even smell what life was really like for people living in years gone by. Whether you are 5 or 95 there is something for everyone!”

So as well as being a filming location for The Repair Shop, it’s a functioning museum in its own right as well.

Can you visit The Repair Shop?

Yes, you can visit The Repair Shop! Well, you can visit the place where The Repair Shop is filmed.

Unfortunately, the show closes the museum’s Court Barn for filming and when filming is in progress, the set is not open for visitors to explore.

The Weald and Downland Living Museum is open from 10.30am to 6pm during the British Summer Time and 10.30 to 4pm at other points in the year.

There is a cost for entrance which comes to £15.50 for adults (concessions available) or £27.50 or £42 for a family ticket, depending on how many adults are present. Children under 4 years old go free and any child over four years old as well as students can enter the museum for £7.50.

This means that if you want to visit The Repair Shop for antiques restoration projects, you’ll need to apply to go on the show.

How to appear on The Repair Shop

It’s very easy to appear on The Repair Shop, simply apply through the BBC’s Take Part website.

The only condition is that you must be 18-years old or over to enter.

The show is particularly keen to hear from communities who have “objects of historical or social interest” they’d like help with, along with people looking for the experts to restore their their family heirlooms and similar pieces on the show.

And don’t worry, hopeful viewers out there will be pleased to know that if your piece is chosen for the show then you won’t have to pay for any of the repairs. As the head of factual entertainment at the show’s production company, Ricochet, Rob Butterfield said, “We don’t charge for repairs. If people wish to make a donation to charity, we’re very happy with that but it’s by no means necessary.”

