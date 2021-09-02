We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Described as an “antidote to throwaway culture”, presenters on The Repair Shop put a spotlight on the often-hidden treasures people have in their homes.

Much like its sister show, The Bidding Room, the owners of the items come into the shop with their pieces ready for the team to view. This makes it a must-watch for restoration fans as the panel of experts from across the country lend their skills to the antiques and transform them from broken relics into new, exciting pieces of family history.

If you’re an antiques whizz, you might even recognise some familiar faces on the show as both the presenters and the experts are at the top of their game.

The Repair Shop cast: Who are the presenters?

The Repair Shop is mainly hosted by Jay Blades, a furniture restorer who has also appeared on Celebrity Masterchef. He has his own furniture design and restoration company called Jay & Co.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning in 2019, Jay told hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, “I oversee someone bringing in an item and also the making and repairing of the item and then someone coming to pick it up so the reveal as well. And just making sure that everyone has the right tools they need, ordering them and so on.”

However, there are a whole host of resident craftspeople on The Repair Shop who help with the restorations and present the show.

Suzie Fletcher, leather expert

Stephen Fletcher, watch and clock repairs

William Kirk, carpenter

Dominic Chinea, metalworker

Kirsten Ramsay, ceramics expert

Amanda Middleditch, teddy bear repairs

Julie Tatchell, teddy bear repairs

Lucia Scalisi, painting conservator

Brenton West, silversmith

Are Jay Blades and Will Kirk related?

No, Jay Blades and Will Kirk are not related.

There is a fifteen year age gap between the two men, who both appear on The Repair Shop. While Jay mainly presents the show, William is a carpenter and an expert in wood restoration.

Will has also appeared on other BBC programmes including the 2021 season of Celebrity Masterchef – but was the first in his cohort to leave the show.

Jay does have three children, though. A daughter, Zola, from his marriage to ex-wife Jade and two other children from previous relationships.

Who narrates the Repair Shop?

The narrator for The Repair Shop is Bill Paterson, a Scottish actor and commentator.

Bill has has appeared in many television shows and films from as early as 1984, such as Sea of Souls and Miss Potter. Most recently he appeared on the BBC’s hit show Fleabag, playing the father of the protagonist (Phoebe Waller-Bridge).

Robert Pugh was the voiceover for series two to four and is a Welsh actor, known most famously for his role as Craster in HBO’s Game of Thrones. He has also played roles in Doctor Who, Midsommer Murders and Doctor Foster.

Looking for more exciting BBC One programmes to watch? Check out the captivating new series Vigil, filmed in Scotland. The programme follows the story of an investigation around a murdered sailor onboard a Trident submarine with enough twists and turns to keep you captivated for weeks on end.

Line of Duty star Martin Compston features in the series, alongside Bill Paterson’s fellow Doctor Foster actress Suranne Jones.