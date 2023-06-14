Hoda Kotb freaks out about her six-year-old daughter's grown up request - would you have said the same?

Hoda Kotb has shared her reaction to her six-year-old daughter's grown up request but would you have said the same?

We've all been that person or know someone who when they were little, used to raid their mum's wardrobe to strut around in their oversized high heels and necklaces, or as a teenager, tried to sneak out with a skirt the size of a belt.

Well, US TV presenter has faced her own parenting dilemma, where her six-year-old daughter wants to upgrade her outfits.

The Today show host, who took some time out earlier this year due to 'family health issues', is mum of two to adopted daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, three, and previously opened up on her fears over being shamed for becoming a mum at 52.

And this week Hoda recalled the time her daughter Haley, six, asked her if she could wear a belly-revealing top.

Speaking on the Today Show, Hoda remembered, "She was walking down the street and she goes, ‘Hi mom,’ and she pulled [her shirt] up halfway. I go, ‘What are you doing?’ She’s like, ‘Nothing,’ and she’s giggling out of her mind."

And while co-host Jenna Bush Hager suggest she might have wanted to copy the styles of teenagers, Hoda disagreed, telling viewers she doesn't know any teenage girls to see the style.

Hoda continued, "It’s weird! You want your kids to feel good in your own skin — but isn’t that a weird thing? I said, ‘No. No, we’re not doing that'."

And while Hoda put her foot down when it comes to cropped tops, she admitted that she often finds it difficult to keep in control of her kids whilst giving them a bit of freedom.

She explained, "I often wrestle with making your kid in charge or in control and then saying no. We always do the, ‘Do you want blueberries or raspberries? Do you want to wear pink or red? You pick! See, you can choose! See you have some control!’

"Then I wonder, what are we doing? Even though that’s what parenting is now, sometimes you wonder if you have one choice … sometimes it has gotta be no, don’t you think?”]

And fans have reacted in support of the star, one put, "Finally, someone with values!"

