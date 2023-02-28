Where is Hoda Ktob on the Today show?

Fans of Hoda Ktob have are keen to know why she's been missing fron the Today show.

The TV regular has been absent from the daily show and her lack of appearance has not gone unnoticed by fans - many of whom have been wondering what's happened to the popular host, with some asking of she's sick or on vacation or even leaving altogether.

Where is Hoda on the Today show?

Hoda Ktob has been missing from the Today show for a few days now after viewers first noticed her absence last week but the star has been active on her social media, posting cryptic memes which read, "Sometimes miracles are just good people with kind hearts". A new post today reads, "Choose Hope" and she posted this alongside two red heart emojis.

This prompted fans to share, "Hope all is well with you and your family. I miss seeing you in the morning. Sending hugs and prayers your way"

Another post reads, "Hoda, we are really worried about you. Take all the time you need, but I know I collectively speak for everyone when I say we pray you and yours are ok! We miss you!"

And a third fan shared, "You are missed. Praying for God's grace and love to be with you and over you and your family."

Her absence and cryptic posts have led fans to speculate that the absence is down to a family or personal matter as Hoda has previously advocated breast cancer (opens in new tab)awareness after she had a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery for breast cancer in March 2007.

She allowed the Today cameras to document her cancer battle at the time and she was declared cancer-free but continued to raise awareness.

On Friday Tom Llamas stepped in to cover Hoda alongside co-host Savannah Guthrie.

Where is Hoda Kotb this week?

Hoda Kotb is not presenting the Today show this week as the star has been absent for a few days now but she has been active on social media, in which her cryptic posts started last Wednesday (23rd February), when she shared, Happy Wednesday xo here's to the brave ones"

On Thursday she wrote, "Here's to the blue skies xo" and on Friday she paid tribute to the "strong women" writing, "I see you.... strong women" alongside a meme which reads, "Here's to strong women. we know them. May we be them. May we raise them."

On Saturday her posts sounded a little more positive as she shared, "She's magic, that one." and captioned it, "Who pops into your mind? I know who is in mine xo Happy saturday xo"

Before her "miracle" posts on Sunday.

We will update you when more details emerge about where Hoda Kotb is.

Where is Hoda Kotb from?

Hoda Kotb is from Norman, Oklahoma in the United States. She was born here in 1964 but grew up in Morgantown, West Virginia and also Alexandria, Virginia. Before living in New Orleans throughout the 90s. Hoda's parents are from Egypt and she lived with her family for a year in Egypt as well as in Nigeria.

She spent Christmas 2022 with her mother Sameha and her sister Hala after sharing a snap of herself with her family on Christmas morning.

Hoda announced on Today back in 2017 that she had adopted a baby girl named Haley Joy Kotb and in 2019 she came on Today via phone to announce she had adopted a second baby girl named Hope Catherine Kotb.

