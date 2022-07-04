How many kids does Ronan Keating have and who is his son Jack on Love Island?

Ronan Keating's son Jack Keating is among the cohort of new singletons entering Casa Amor in Love Island 2022.

Having surprised viewers with his father's identity during last night's instalment of villa drama, the 23-year-old red haired social media pro from Dublin got fans wondering all about his dad Ronan's other kids.

How many kids does Ronan Keating have?

Ronan Keating is father to five kids from his two marriages. Love Island's Jack Keating is Ronan's eldest son, shared with his first wife Yvonne Connolly.

Ronan and model Yvonne were married for 14 years before splitting in 2010 and also share daughters Missy, 21, and Ali, 16.

Boyzone icon Ronan went on to marry his now-wife, Storm Keating, in 2015. Ronan and Storm are parents to son Cooper, five, and daughter, Coco, two.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Family man Ronan regularly shares sweet insights into life as a proud dad-of-five in the form of social media updates and picture perfect Instagram uploads.

He recently shared a special photo of Jack and Missy by his side as he received an honorary doctorate for his work in music and philanthropy from The Open University.

A post shared by Ronan Keating (@rokeating) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

"Humbled is an understatement. What a day celebrating over 300 graduates and their hard work," the touching caption beside the lovely family photo read.

"So lovely to have Storm, Jack and Missy by my side as well as my pal and manager, Mark, who has always been there for me. Mum I kept my promise," he added.

Who is Ronan Keating's son Jack on Love Island?

Ronan Keating's son Jack Keating is among the six new boys entering Love Island 2022 as part of the infamous Casa Amor week.

Jack works in social media and marketing and shared details of his famous dad's identity with Michael Owen's daughter, Gemma, during a poolside chat.

A post shared by Jack Keating (@jackkeating11) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

"You know Ronan Keating? That’s the old man," Jack told Gemma when she asked if his dad is "well known".

"It's great as you probably know, I've got to do lots of fun things, meet interesting people, I'm blessed you know," Jack added, speaking about his star-studded upbringing.

A post shared by Ronan Keating (@rokeating) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Opening up about the prospects of his son being watched by the nation on the most prominent reality show on TV, Ronan admitted he was "nervous as hell".

"When I saw him walk into the villa my heart was beating out of my chest," he told MailOnline.

"I’m excited for him though, this is something he wanted to do, and I’ll always support him and all my kids in their endeavours."

Is Ronan Keating's daughter going on Love Island?

Rumours began swirling that Ronan's daughter Missy would be joining the Love Island ranks this year before the season had even started. While Jack Keating was chosen to join the boys causing Casa Amor chaos, his sister Missy hasn't made a villa appearance so far.

When asked about the reports that his eldest daughter would be a Love Island bombshell earlier this year, Ronan confessed he wouldn't be too pleased if it happened, saying, "Yeah I don’t know how I feel about that one. I wouldn’t be able to watch."

A post shared by Ronan Keating (@rokeating) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

"All my kids they’re all busy doing different things, I haven’t heard anything myself at the moment," he added during the chat on Good Morning Britain at the time, not giving much away about Missy and Jack's Love Island ventures.