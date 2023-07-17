How much does the winner of Wimbledon get paid? Everything we know about the Wimbledon prize money

An eventful weekend saw the tournament draw to a close, and now tennis fans now want to know how much the winner of Wimbledon gets paid.

Wimbledon 2023 has seen two new winners' names appear on the trophies after an epic battle on the courts. Both Novak Djokovic and Ons Jabeur were hoping to make history - the former looking to match Bjorn Borg's record of five straight crowns, while the Tunisian star was aiming to become the first African woman to win a Grand Slam title. But, in results that came as a shock to many, neither lifted the trophy this year.

Throughout the tournament, tennis fans have had questions about the competition and the players - from why Wimbledon is late this year to intrigue around the absence of Emma Raducanu and Rafael Nadal. Now that the tournament has wrapped up, the question many want to know the answer to is how much the winner of Wimbledon gets paid.

How much does the winner of Wimbledon get paid?

The men's and women's singles champions will get paid £2.35million each in 2023. The total prize money for The Championships 2023 across all events is a record £44,700,000 - which is a 10% increase from 2022 - and this is split equally between the men's and women's tournaments.

The men's and women's singles champions at Wimbledon have been awarded the same prize money since 2007 - before this, male champions were given more. Back in 1968, the prize for the men's singles was £2,000, while the ladies' singles winner was awarded just £750.

Novak Djokovic is the highest-earning tennis player of all time, having earned £129million purely from winning games and competitions. In addition, his endorsements and brand deals outside of the sport mean he has an estimated net worth of $240 million (£189.3m), according to reports by The Sun.

How much does the Wimbledon runner-up get paid?

The men's and women's singles runners-up at Wimbledon will be awarded £1.175million in prize money. This amount will be awarded to men's world number two Novak Djokovic and women's world number six Ons Jabeur.

In contrast, the prize money for reaching the first round of Wimbledon's main draw was £55,000 - even for the players that exited the competition without winning a single match.

However, the prize money in the doubles competition was lower, with the total prize money for the men’s and women’s doubles across both events being £5,164,000 - and £448,000 for the mixed doubles.

Wimbledon prize money breakdown

Singles winner - £2.35m

- £2.35m Singles runner-up - £1.175m

- £1.175m Doubles winner - £600,000

- £600,000 Doubles runner-up - £300,000

- £300,000 Singles Semi-Finalists - £600,000

£600,000 Singles Quarter-Finalists - £340,000

£340,000 Singles Fourth Round - £207,000

£207,000 Singles Third Round - £131,000

£131,000 Singles Second Round - £85,000

£85,000 Singles First Round - £55,000

Who won Wimbledon 2023?

Carlos Alcaraz won the men's singles and Marketa Vondrousova won the women's singles at Wimbledon 2023. It marks Alcaraz's second Grand Slam title, after he won the US Open in 2022, and Vondrousova's first.

Czech player Vondrousova overcame the odds as an unseeded player to beat world number six Ons Jabeur, from Tunisia, in the women's match.

In fact, Marketa Vondrousova became the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon women's singles, and the 24-year-old is currently is ranked 42nd in the world after missing six months of last season with a wrist injury.

Meanwhile, world number two failed to defend his Wimbledon title against Alcaraz as the top seed. Djokovic has won Wimbledon seven times already, and has been unbeaten for the past five years.

Speaking after the match, the Serbian player said, "I’ve been blessed with so many incredible matches throughout my career. This is just another one in the history books for me. So I’m really, really grateful, even though, of course, I did not win today, but I lost to a better player and I have to congratulate him and move on stronger, hopefully."

Carlos Alcaraz described his win as 'the biggest moment of his life'.

