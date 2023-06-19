Why is Wimbledon late in 2023? Reasons the Grand Slam has been pushed back, and who is playing

Why is Wimbledon late in 2023? We look at why the Grand Slam has been pushed back, and who you can expect to find on the courts.

With the sad news that Emma Raducanu has pulled out of Wimbledon this year and Andy Murray still hoping for a seeded ranking at the tournament, Wimbledon could already look a little different for tennis fans this year. Raducanu was forced to pull out of the competition - and indeed, the entire summer season - due to having surgery on three separate injuries. Not only this, but viewers keeping a close eye on the line up of the prestigious Grand Slam, have noticed that Wimbledon is starting a little later this year. Keep reading as we reveal why this is, and share which players are expected to be taking part in the tournament.

It appears 2023 marks a difficult year for Emma Raducanu, after she was knocked out of the earlier Australian Open in the second round. Andy Murray's Australian Open dreams faired slightly better, with the tennis legend holding on until the third round.

Why is Wimbledon late in 2023?

Wimbledon is late in 2023 to allow players to adjust from clay to the grass playing surface, and leave more time between the tournament and other major sporting events.

The competition begins on Monday, Jul 3, and concludes on Sunday, July 16. This isn't the first time the Championships has been moved back a week from it's traditional late June start date, but there's no chance the viewers of today would recall the previous times the tournament was given a late start date - they all took place in the 20th century.

Players need that extra time to prepare for playing on grass, as the living surface has a lower bounce and when wet, can make the surface even faster to move on. Players do not have the same opportunity to prepare for the ball as they do with clay surfaces, and their movements need to be different to adapt to these changes. Rallies are shorter said to be shorter on grass, and even special grass court shoes are required of the players.

Wimbledon 2023 players

Novak Djokovic will be returning to Wimbledon for 2023; should he win, his number of Grand Slam wins will stand at an impressive 24. The 36-year-old has won the tournament seven times, including the last four Chamionships consecutively.

Carlos Alcaraz is also one to watch out for, with the 20-year-old Spanish player currently ranked world No. 2 in singles. Alcaraz won the 2022 US Open and four Masters 1000 titles, with his US Open win making him the youngest man to top the singles rankings at at the age of 19 years and 4 months. In May 2023, Alcaraz was awarded the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year award.

Poland's Iga Świątek is the current favourite to win the women’s tournament at Wimbledon this year. The current 22-year-old world No. 1 won the French Open in 2020, 2022 and 2023 along with the US Open in 2022. She will be looking to claim the title this year from last year's surprise winner, Elena Rybakina - the first Kazhakstani player to win a major title.

As well as returning to defend her Wimbledon title, Ons Jabeur is also one to watch for 2023, having played Rybakina in the singles final last year. Naomi Osaka had to put plans to add a Wimbledon title to her collection on hold, after missing the 2023 season due to being pregnant. She has two Australian Open and two US Open titles under her belt, and is hoping to return to the game in 2024 following the birth of her daughter.

Wimbledon 2023 top Men’s players

1. Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

2. Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

3. Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

4. Casper Ruud (Norway)

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

6. Holger Rune (Denmark)

7. Andrey Rublev (Russia)

8. Taylor Fritz (U.S.)

9. Jannik Sinner (Italy)

10. Frances Tiafoe (U.S.)

Wimbledon 2023 top Women’s players

1. Iga Swiatek (Poland)

2. Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

3. Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

4. Caroline Garcia (France)

5. Jessica Pegula (U.S.)

6. Ons Jabeur (Tunisia)

7. Coco Gauff (U.S.)

8. Maria Sakkari (Greece)

9. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)

10. Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil)

What is the schedule for Wimbledon 2023?

Mon 3 July - Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles First Round

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles First Round Tue 4 July - Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles First Round

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles First Round Wed 5 July - Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Second Round

Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles First Round

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Second Round Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles First Round Thu 6 July - Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Second Round

Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles First Round

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Second Round Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles First Round Fri 7 July - Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round

Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles Second Round

Mixed Doubles First Round

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles Second Round Mixed Doubles First Round Sat 8 July - Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round

Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles Second Round

Mixed Doubles First Round

Boys’ and Girls’ Singles First Round

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles Second Round Mixed Doubles First Round Boys’ and Girls’ Singles First Round Sun 9 July - Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Fourth Round

Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles Third Round

Mixed Doubles Second Round

Boys’ and Girls’ Singles First Round

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Fourth Round Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles Third Round Mixed Doubles Second Round Boys’ and Girls’ Singles First Round Mon 10 July - Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Fourth Round

Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles Third Round

Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals

Girls' Singles Second Round

Boys’ Doubles First Round

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Fourth Round Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles Third Round Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals Girls' Singles Second Round Boys’ Doubles First Round Tue 11 July - Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarter-finals

Gentlemen's & Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals

Mixed Doubles Semi-finals

Boys' Singles Second Round

Girls' Doubles First Round

Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles,

Gentlemen's Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarter-finals Gentlemen's & Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals Mixed Doubles Semi-finals Boys' Singles Second Round Girls' Doubles First Round Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen's Doubles, Mixed Doubles) Wed 12 July - Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarter-finals

Gentlemen's & Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals

Gentlemen's, Ladies' & Quad Wheelchair Singles Quarter-finals

Boys' & Girls' Singles Third Round

Boys' & Girls' Doubles Second Round

Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles,

Gentlemen's Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarter-finals Gentlemen's & Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals Gentlemen's, Ladies' & Quad Wheelchair Singles Quarter-finals Boys' & Girls' Singles Third Round Boys' & Girls' Doubles Second Round Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen's Doubles, Mixed Doubles) Thu 13 July - Ladies’ Singles Semi-finals

Gentlemen's Doubles Semi-finals

Mixed Doubles Final

Gentlemen's, Ladies' & Quad Wheelchair Doubles Semi-finals

Boys' & Girls' Singles Quarter-finals

Boys' & Girls' Doubles Quarter-finals

Boys' and Girls’ 14&U Singles

Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles,

Gentlemen's Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

Ladies’ Singles Semi-finals Gentlemen's Doubles Semi-finals Mixed Doubles Final Gentlemen's, Ladies' & Quad Wheelchair Doubles Semi-finals Boys' & Girls' Singles Quarter-finals Boys' & Girls' Doubles Quarter-finals Boys' and Girls’ 14&U Singles Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen's Doubles, Mixed Doubles) Fri 14 July - Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-finals

Ladies' Doubles Semi-finals

Gentlemen's, Ladies' & Quad Wheelchair Singles Semi-finals

Boys' & Girls' Singles Semi-finals

Boys' & Girls' Doubles Semi-finals

Boys' and Girls’ 14&U Singles

Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles,

Gentlemen's Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-finals Ladies' Doubles Semi-finals Gentlemen's, Ladies' & Quad Wheelchair Singles Semi-finals Boys' & Girls' Singles Semi-finals Boys' & Girls' Doubles Semi-finals Boys' and Girls’ 14&U Singles Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen's Doubles, Mixed Doubles) Sat 15 July - Ladies’ Singles Final

Gentlemen's Doubles Final

Ladies' Wheelchair Singles Final

Gentlemen's Wheelchair Doubles Final

Quad Wheelchair Doubles Final

Girls' Singles Final

Girls' Doubles Final

Boys' Doubles Final

Boys' and Girls’ 14&U Singles

Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles,

Gentlemen's Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

Ladies’ Singles Final Gentlemen's Doubles Final Ladies' Wheelchair Singles Final Gentlemen's Wheelchair Doubles Final Quad Wheelchair Doubles Final Girls' Singles Final Girls' Doubles Final Boys' Doubles Final Boys' and Girls’ 14&U Singles Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen's Doubles, Mixed Doubles) Sun 16 July - Gentlemen’s Singles Final

Ladies' Doubles Final

Gentlemen's & Quad Wheelchair Singles Final

Ladies' Wheelchair Doubles Final

Boys' Singles Final

Boys’ & Girls’ 14&U Singles Finals

Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles,

Gentlemen's Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

How to watch Wimbledon 2023

In the UK, the official Wimbledon website states the BBC will be broadcasting Wimbledon daily via BBC One and BBC Two.

These can be accessed live, or later on-demand via the streaming service, BBC iPlayer. Eurosport will also be showing the tournament daily, and broadcasting highlights. They advise that coverage will also be available on Discovery+ and Eurosport's on-demand streaming platform.

In the US, coverage can be found via the ESPN tennis channel. Wimbledon's website has detailed information about how to watch the Championships, from wherever you are in the world.

