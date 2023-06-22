As the much-anticipated second season of Sex and the City revival premieres from today, we look at how to watch And Just Like That Season 2 - plus the show's five iconic cocktails you can make at home.

After the trailer, fans around the globe eager to get their next fix of iconic characters Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York as the expected release date has finally arrived.

The Sex and the City franchise is admired for many things, including normalising conversations around sex and female empowerment, and introducing viewers to countless fashion designers and trends.

As we look at all you need to know about the new season...

How to watch And Just Like That Season 2

You can watch And Just Like That on Max from today (Thursday June 22nd) in the US as it airs at 3.01am ET. But fans in the UK can watch the comedy when it airs on Sky Comedy and is available to stream on NOW. Subscriptions to Sky from £25/pm.

How many episodes are in Season 2 of And Just Like That

There are 11 episodes of And Just Like That in season 2. Two episodes have released so far following the 22nd June premiere and the following nine episodes will premiere weekly on Thursdays on Max. You can watch the official trailer below...

Is And Just Like That Season 2 on Netflix?

No, And Just Like That Season 2 isn't on Netflix. The show isn't likely to come to Netflix either but it is available on Max, Sky and NOW to stream.

The show's iconic 5 cocktails you can make at home

Drinks experts at online drinks retailer, The Bottle Club, have taken a deep dive into the phenomenon that is Sex and the City, to highlight some of the most notable cocktails and drinks enjoyed by the characters during the past 25 years. As well as recipes for avid fans to recreate as they settle down to reacquaint themselves with Carrie and her crew.

Cosmopolitan

Very few cocktails are as instantly recognisable as the cosmo. Undoubtedly the most famous of all the drinks featured across the original series, the cosmopolitan was reportedly first created in 1975, but became a global phenomenon during the late nineties as Sex and the City grew in popularity, and audiences were keen to start emulating their favourite fictional characters' bar orders on nights out.

Not overly sweet or too tart, the cosmopolitan is perfect for impressing guests, and can be taken to the next level with a high end vodka or by including fresh, rather than bottled, lime juice.

(Image credit: JBH)

Ingredients (serves 1)

35ml of vodka

15ml of triple sec OR orange liquer

20ml of cranberry juice

10ml of fresh lime juice

Ice

1 orange (optional for garnish)

Simply add all ingredients to cocktail shaker with ice and shake until cold. Strain into a chilled martini glass and serve with an orange zest for garnish.

Flirtini

The Flirtini cocktail was enjoyed by all four of the main characters during a roof party towards the end of the season 3, during the episode titled ‘Cock-a-doodle-do’. The cocktail itself is perfect for brunches, picnics or BBQs as it can be made in batches or stored in jugs for sharing among a large group. The appealing ingredients are sure to make it a real crowd-pleaser.

(Image credit: JBH)

Ingredients (serves 1)

35ml of vodka

70ml of fresh pineapple juice

Champagne

Garnish of your choice (thyme, pineapple slice, orange peel etc)

Add vodka and pineapple juice to a cocktail shaker, then add ice and shake until cold Strain into a glass of your choice and top with champagne. Finish with optional garnish.

Manhattan

In a show so synonymous with the city of Manhattan, it goes without saying that this iconic drink made its fair share of appearances throughout the six seasons, with PR socialite Samantha Jones ordering the tipple on several occasions.

Created in the 1800s and named after the bar it was first developed in, the cocktail remains a firm favourite amongst whiskey drinkers to this day.

(Image credit: JBH)

Ingredients (serves 1)

60ml of rye whiskey

30ml of sweet vermouth

2 dashes of Angoustura bitters

Ice

Maraschino cherry (for garnish)

Fill a pint glass with ice, Add rye whiskey, vermouth and bitters, then stir well. Strain into a chilled glass and add optional garnish.

Ruby

The ‘Ruby’ cocktail was referenced in season 4, episode 12 of the show titled ‘Just Say Yes’, as Carrie and Samantha sit in the New York bar and discuss her engagement to Aidan.

Interestingly, the show's version of the drink was created by the the Florida Citrus Commission in order to boost sales of the Florida grapefruit and to act as somewhat of a replacement or alternative to their longstanding favourite, the cosmopolitan.

(Image credit: JBH)

Ingredients (serves 1)

45ml of Vodka

30ml of triple sec

30ml freshly squeezed pink grapefruit juice

7.5ml of sugar syrup

Ice

Optional garnish of choice (grapfruit slice, orange peer etc)



Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until cold. Strain into a cold cocktail glass and add optional garnish to serve.

Dirty Martini

The appearance of the ‘dirty martini’ on Sex and the City is perhaps most remembered for being the drink that Samantha Jones throws in the face of her cheating lover, Richard Wright, during season 5.

A drink for lovers of salty flavours, adding olive brine to the ingredients of a classic gin or vodka martini is what makes the drink ‘dirty’ - due to its change in appearance from clear to cloudy.



(Image credit: JBH)

Ingredients (serves 1)

80ml of dry gin

20ml of dry vermouth

3 pitted green olives

15ml of olive brine

Ice

Add a martini glass to the fridge or freezer to chill. Thread olives onto a cocktail stick and set aside. Fill a jug or mixing glass with ice, as well as the gin, vermouth and olive brine. Stir gently until the outside of the jug or glass feels cold. Strain into your martini glass, garnish with olive skewer and serve.

Peach Bellini

The Sex and the City girls weren’t just partial to enjoying cocktails during evenings out in bars and restaurants, as they also enjoyed a freshly-mixed drink with their long weekend brunches while catching up.

Along with a classic bloody mary, the peach bellini was among the most notable ‘brunch’ cocktails consumed by characters during the course of the show, and it’s not difficult to see why.

(Image credit: JBH)

Ingredients (serves 6)

2 medium-sized fresh peaches

1 teaspoon of freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ a cup of cold water

Pinch of sugar

1 bottle of champagne or prosecco

Puree diced peaches, water, lemon juice and sugar in a blender until smooth. Fill champagne flutes a quarter of the way with the puree blend, and then top off with champagne or prosecco.

