Inside Strictly professionals Giovanni Pernice and Jowita Przystal's secret romance

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Giovanni Pernice and Jowita Pryzstal have reportedly been secretly dating after meeting on the show.

Jowita walked away with this year's glitterball trophy with celebrity partner Hamza Yassin.

This comes after finalist Fleur East spilled some Strictly backstage secrets and said it was amazing for her marriage.

After making it through to the final, ballroom dancer Jowita took to Instagram to praise her partner Hamza Yassin’s achievements.

Sharing a photo of the pair performing the Charleston during the semi final, Jowita wrote, "We did it! We are in the final of @bbcstrictly and I couldn't be more proud of you @hamzayassin90. Beyond thankful for all your votes and support.

"Now it's time to go there and celebrate our journey x I had the best time, let's make the most of it".

Giovanni was quick to comment, adding three white love hearts alongside the words "well done".

Giovanni also shared a throwback snap of him and EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Elis winning last year’s show, on which Jowita commented a single red heart.

Are Giovanni Pernice and Jowita Przystal dating?

The two Strictly stars are said to have made things public at Chelsea football club Jorginho's birthday dinner at an Italian restaurant in Surrey.

An insider told The Sun newspaper, “She and Gio are the worst kept secret, but make a great couple.”

They added, “While they both kept insisting they were single, the pair’s chemistry was ridiculous — and they kept getting busted snogging in corridors.

“Crew even saw them kissing in the production office.

“They make a great couple though, and have been pretty inseparable in the last few weeks.

“Jowita, especially, wanted to keep things quiet so she could keep focused with Hamza, and not distract from the competition.

“Giovanni invited Jowita as his date to [Chelsea footballer] Jorghino’s birthday bash at Grappelli, an Italian restaurant in Cobham, Surrey, near the Chelsea training ground.

“They were flirting and made their relationship very known.

“It was the talk of the evening.”

This comes after Hamza won Strictly alongside his on-screen partner Jowita.

Hamza told Strictly fans, "Words can't describe how I feel. I want to thank one person in particular, Jowita, you are an angel disguised as a human being. You're amazing.

"Thank you to everyone out there for voting for us, this is the best thing that's ever happened to me.”