Is Giovanni Pernice in a relationship?
As the Strictly Come Dancing pro embarks on a personal documentary Anton and Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily we look at all you need to know about the star's personal life...
Strictly professional (opens in new tab)dancer Giovanni Pernice is back on screens alongside judge Anton Du Beke (opens in new tab) for a new travel show and fans are wondering is Giovanni Pernice in a relationship?
BBC One is airing a three-part series Anton and Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily and the producers have teased, "Strictly's Anton du Beke and Giovanni Pernice head off on a sun-soaked adventure. Expect breathtaking sights, bromance and sublime Sicilian cuisine - and maybe even a tango or two."
As we look at all you need to know about Giovanni's personal life...
Is Giovanni Pernice in a relationship?
No, it's thought he is single after Giovanni Pernice and fellow Strictly Pro Jowita Przystal have reportedly 'split' (opens in new tab) just a week after going public with their romance, blaming hectic work schedules' as the reason the romance fizzled out.
They were reportedly secretly dating after meeting on the show (opens in new tab) after being spotted backstage.
In the official documentary trailer, Giovanni tells Anton, "Of course I want to have a family one day." Tow which Anton tells him, "You'd be a wonderful father."
He was previously linked to Rose Ayling-Ellis, with fans asking are they a couple? (opens in new tab) He paid a sweet tribute to the star in his home (opens in new tab) as the 2021 tour ended.
And fans are already eager to see the episode with Rose visiting his hometown.
One fan put, "Can’t wait for this and the ep with Rose too."
Another fan added, "Can’t wait to have a whole three hours of these guys and Rose too."
And a third fan added, "This is gonna be epic."
How old is Giovanni Pernice?
Giovanni Pernice is currently 32 years old. He was born in Sicily on 5th September 1990 but when he turned 14 he moved to Bologna to concentrate on his dancing career after watching the British ballroom dance television show Come Dancing. Having specialised in Latin style, Giovanni has won a number of competitions, most notably, the Italian Open Championship in 2012.
As a member of the Federazione Italiana Danza Sportiva, part of the World DanceSport Federation he competed at Youth and Adult levels between 2007 and 2014.
Among his other accolades are coming second place in the International Open Latin in Slovenia in 2014, and wins in other Open competitions in Pieve di Cento, Italy (2011); Ancona, Italy (2011); San Marino (2011) and Sant Cugat del Vallès, Spain (2011).
In competitions he danced with partners Erika Attisano (2011–2014) and Alexandra Koldan (2014–2015).
A post shared by 𝐆𝐢𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐞 (@giovannipernice) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Giovanni tour 2023
Giovanni Pernice is currently touring the UK with his Giovanni Pernice Made In Italy tour. It kicked off in Hayes on 18th January and runs until May, finishing in Tunbridge Wells on May 7th.
Tickets are available to book from Giovanni's official website (opens in new tab), and the full list of dates can be viewed in his Instagram post below...
Anton is touring with Giovanni for the Him and Me tour which kicks off in June 2023 and tickets can be booked from their joint website (opens in new tab).
He is also touring in 2024 with his Let Me Entertain You tour and tickets are on sale (opens in new tab) now.
A post shared by 𝐆𝐢𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐞 (@giovannipernice) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Anton and Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily three-part series airs on BBC One at 9pm starting on Tuesday 21st March 2023.
Who is Anton Du Beke's wife and does he have kids?
Everything you need to know about the Strictly judge as he returns to screens in Anton and Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily
By Emma Shacklock • Published
Where is Kenneth Noye now? As ‘The Gold: Inside Story’ airs on BBC One viewers want to know the whereabouts of the notorious criminal
Where is Kenneth Noye now? As the BBC airs a documentary about one of his most notorious crimes, viewers want to know what happened to him.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
