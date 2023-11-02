Is All The Light We Cannot See based on a true story? Set during the second World War, viewers have been asking if there's truth to the tale.

In All The Light We Cannot See, blind French teenage girl Marie-Laure LeBlanc, and German orphan Werner Pfennig, find their lives unexpectedly entwined. Marie-Laure and her father escape German-occupied Paris with a Gestapo officer in hot pursuit, who believes they have stolen a special diamond. Meanwhile, having grown up in an orphanage, Werner is recruited by the Nazis due to his skill at mending radios. In the Stephen Knight developed series, his path crosses with Marie-Laure's thanks to their shared passion for a certain professor they both enjoy listening to on the radio.

With the story being based during World War ll some people have asked whether All The Light We Cannot See is based on a true story - previous Stephen Knight penned show