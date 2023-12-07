What is Platform 7 based on? Everything we know about ITV's gripping new drama
The psychological thriller has viewers wanting to know what Platform 7 is based on
Despite the supernatural elements, this new ITV drama tells a story that will be all too familiar to some viewers. It's no wonder that many want to know what Platform 7 is based on.
Produced by Dancing Ledge (The Salisbury Poisonings) and adapted by multi-award-winning screenwriter Paula Milne (The Politicians Husband), Platform 7 is the latest gripping drama to arrive on ITVX. The series tells the story of Lisa, who finds herself inhabiting Peterborough train station after her death. Trying to piece together the events that led her there, she uncovers the suffering she faced at the hands of a manipulative boyfriend.
Platform 7 is one of many recent thrillers to have been adapted from books for the small screen, with Channel 4 viewers wanting to know what The Couple Next Door is based on and Netflix subscribers wondering what A Nearly Normal Family is based on too. Elsewhere on the streamer, a more uplifting tale has TV fans wanting to know the origins of coming-of-age story My Life with the Walter Boys.
Trigger warning: This article discusses topics that some readers may find upsetting.
What is Platform 7 based on?
Platform 7 is based on a book of the same name by author Louise Doughty. The book was published in 2019 and is Doughty's eighth novel. She is best known for Apple Tree Yard, which was a top 10 bestseller in the UK and has been translated in thirty territories worldwide.
ITV’S Head of Drama, Polly Hill, said following the commissioning of Platform 7, "I'm thrilled to be working with Dancing Ledge Productions on the haunting thriller, Platform 7, an adaptation of Louise Doughty’s brilliant novel. It's edgy, fresh and engaging and is unlike anything we've commissioned before."
Meanwhile, executive producer and managing director of Dancing Ledge Productions, Chris Carey, commented: “We’re thrilled to be adapting Louise Doughty’s celebrated novel, Platform 7, for television. The story weaves together themes of love and control in a truly original way. Part revenge story, part love story, part murder mystery, this nail-biting drama forces us to consider whether we can truly know the people closest to us."
Doughty is no stranger to having her novels adapted for the small screen. Apple Tree Yard was turned into a four-part BBC drama in 2017, with Emily Watson (The Politician's Husband, The Theory of Everything) taking on the lead role. Doughty is also credited with writing another BBC drama, Crossfire, which aired in September 2022.
Is Platform 7 a true story?
Platform 7 is not a true story. The main character, Lisa, is a ghost and the narrative takes place in the liminal space between the living and the dead.
However, the story is a chilling tale of coercive control and psychological manipulation, a contemporary issue that is all too familiar to many women.
Matt, Lisa's boyfriend in Platform 7, is a doctor and appears to be the perfect boyfriend, but he turns out to be a master manipulator. Gaslighting and love-bombing are just some of the coercive techniques he uses against Lisa, as well as flirting with other women and isolating her from friends and family.
It's an all-too-believable representation of controlling relationships, an issue that unfortunately persists in modern society. Safe Lives, a UK-wide charity dedicated to ending domestic abuse, defines psychological abuse as that which involves "the regular and deliberate use of a range of words and non-physical actions used with the purpose to manipulate, hurt, weaken or frighten a person mentally and emotionally; and/or distort, confuse or influence a person’s thoughts and actions within their everyday lives, changing their sense of self and harming their wellbeing."
A photo posted by safelives_ on
In a survey of domestic abuse survivors who experienced non-physical abuse, Safe Lives found that 91% experienced psychological abuse at some point in the relationship, while 49% experienced psychological abuse regularly.
Just like in Lisa's story, 96% of survivors said that at the beginning of the relationship, their partner was charming and affectionate.
While not based on a true story, Platform 7 offers insight into how perpetrators take advantage of victims' vulnerabilities to keep them dependent upon their abuser.
Platform 7 plot
Set at Peterborough train station, Platform 7 follows central character Lisa, a ghost who is on a quest to tackle the mystery of her own untimely death. After a man takes his own life on platform seven, her memory is jogged and both she and a Transport Police officer begin to investigate her death in tandem.
The ITV synopsis reads: "The drama is a haunting thriller following central character Lisa who, after witnessing a cataclysmic event on platform seven of a railway station, finds her own fragmented memory jogged to reveal a connection between her own life and that of the event she has just witnessed. Supernatural elements combine with contemporary realism in this chilling drama."
Meanwhile, screenwriter Paula Milne has said of the drama, "This is no traditional 'spooky' ghost story. It’s the tale of a ghost on a quest to discover who she was and the events that led to her untimely death. Her story is a celebration of indignation versus passivity and truth versus lies.
"While writing it from Louise Doughty’s astute and emotionally intelligent novel, I began to feel she’s the ghost in all of us; the unseen part of us when we find ourselves reflecting on the wisdom of our past decisions. Sometimes with regret, occasionally with rancour but more often with the complicated relish of what it means to be human."
Platform 7 cast
- Jasmine Jobson as Lisa (Top Boy, Noughts and Crosses)
- Toby Regbo as Matt (Chivalry, A Discovery of Witches)
- Yaamin Chowdhury as Akash (The Lazarus Project, The Essex Serpent)
- Phil Davis as Edward (Trying, Viewpoint)
How to watch Platform 7
Platform 7 is available to watch on ITVX from Thursday 7 December. All four episodes in the series will be available to watch from this date.
The new series is an ITVX premiere, meaning it is landing on ITV's free streaming service many months ahead of linear transmission on the main channel, ITV1.
For more TV show origins, we've also looked into whether Netflix's All The Light We Cannot see is based on a true story. Elsewhere on the streamer, we've uncovered the inspiration behind pharmaceuticals drama Pain Hustlers, and the steamy Burning Betrayal.
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Ellie is Goodto’s Feature Editor, having joined the team as a Junior Features Writer in 2022, and covers everything from wellbeing for parents to the latest TV and entertainment. Ellie has covered all the latest trends in the parenting world, including baby names, parenting hacks, and foodie tips for busy families. She has a distinction in MA Magazine Journalism from Nottingham Trent University and a first-class degree in Journalism from Cardiff University, and previously Ellie has worked with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue, and the Nottingham Post, as well as freelancing as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies.
-
-
Claudia Winkleman admits the real reason she’s cutting back her workload, and it’s a growing trend among parents
The Strictly co-host is making a huge change to her workload
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Struggling with a child who won’t listen? A parent coach reveals exactly what to say when giving an instruction
Try this hack to stick to your boundaries, says parent coach
By Daniella Gray Published
-
What is My Life with the Walter Boys based on? Origins of the Netflix drama
What is My Life with the Walter Boys based on? We delve into the interesting origins of the Netflix coming-of-age drama that you don't want to miss.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Where is Paolo Macchiarini now? Netflix's Bad Surgeon tells of his botched surgeries and secret family
Where is Paolo Macchiarini now? Netflix's Bad Surgeon tells the tragic tale of his botched surgeries that destroyed lives, and the secret family he kept hidden.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Who is Mel's father from Virgin River? The holiday episodes explained
Who is Mel's father from Virgin River? Two bonus holiday episodes answered the question about Mel's parentage, and it's not who viewers expected.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
15 ways Netflix’s Leo tackles the anxieties of modern parenting - and #9 is an important lesson for everyone
It's making both kids and adults feel seen
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
BBC Three's Such Brave Girls shows us how the mistakes our mothers make will continue to be passed down to our daughters - it's uncomfortable viewing, but our TV critic loved it
Such Brave Girls is a comedy brilliantly balancing grotesque humour with intergenerational trauma, while pointing out why women's mental health makes us uncomfortable.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
What happened to Joanne Hayes and where is she now? The woman wrongly accused in the Kerry babies case
A Channel 4 documentary delves into the suffering of one single mother at the hands of the Irish police, and viewers want to know what happened to Joanne Hayes.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
“I get in the bath and cry a lot about it because it is hard” Megan Fox on the reality of co-parenting
The Transformers actress opens up about her experience – and it's pretty heartbreaking
By Daniella Gray Published
-
What is A Nearly Normal Family based on? We reveal the origins of the Netflix thriller
Nordic drama A Nearly Normal Family has Netflix viewers hooked, and many want to know what the show is based on
By Ellie Hutchings Published