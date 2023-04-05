Is Grease: Rise of The Pink Ladies a prequel? Everything you need to know about the Paramount+ comedy drama
The new Grease spinoff is set to tackle some difficult themes
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Grease is the word, is the word that you heard, it's got groove it's got meaning! The Pink Ladies are back, with a show of their very own, and we are here for it.
The 1978 Grease movie remains an iconic and enduring story beloved by millions, that will continue to incite future generations to fall in love with it also. Who didn't wander the halls of their school quoting "A hickey from Kenickie is like a Hallmark card, when you care enough to send the very best"? From Sandy and Danny's love story, to Rizzo's possible pregnancy, to the unforgettable musical numbers, the movie packed a lot in. Now, the Pink Ladies are back, with their very own series. Expect a lot more than coiffed hair, swing skirts and one-liners, as Grease: Rise of The Pink Ladies is set to tackle some very difficult themes. Will the "rise" follow the pastel jacketed crew before or after events of the 1978 movie? Read on to find out.
Another franchise to see many iterations, spawned the recent smash hit Netflix series, Wednesday. The Wednesday ending (opens in new tab) left fans desperately asking when is Wednesday season 2 coming out (opens in new tab)? Critics and fans both agreed that Wednesday filmed (opens in new tab) in the most perfect locations to offset the incredible acting and storylines.
Is Grease: Rise of The Pink Ladies a prequel?
Yes, Grease: Rise of The Pink Ladies is a prequel to the 1978 movie, set four years prior to the events of Grease.
But don't expect to see early versions of Rizzo, Jan, Marty and Frenchy, as Rise of The Pink Ladies follows an entirely different crew of Pink Jacket donning girls who were the forebears to the ones viewers are familiar with. The series will follow four Rydell High outcasts forging a friendship and deciding on a name for their closed gang, before the baton was passed to Rizzo and the crew.
Speaking to the New York Times (opens in new tab), showrunner and creator Annabel Oakes said of the show "I know a lot of people who get so much joy from Marvel and Star Wars and all the iterations of those universes. I have always been a little jealous of that. So when Grease came as an opportunity to me, I realized that Rydell High is a universe I wanted to spend a long time living in and exploring."
A huge fan of the original movie, Oakes jumped at the opportunity when Paramount put out a call for pitches set in the world of the movie - particularly ones incorporating modern themes into vintage stories. Inspired by the sleepover scenes in the original film, and the subsequent iterations of the Pink Ladies in Grease 2, Oakes really wanted to investigate the girls' origin story. She said "This aligned with what Paramount was really looking for, which was: How can we tell the stories that you couldn’t have told in 1978?"
What year is Rise of The Pink Ladies set?
Grease: Rise of The Pink Ladies is set in 1954, with the original film being set in 1958.
The 1978 movie was based on an early 70s stage musical of the same name, with both looking at the 50s through a 70s lens. Similarly, Grease 2 took a look at the early 60s through an 80s eye, and Annabel Oakes wanted to take another look at the 50s with Rise of The Pink Ladies, with 2023 very much in mind.
Tackling themes such as sexuality, gender division, racism and stereotyping, Oakes told the New York Times "We want to talk to 2023 and we want to talk to 1954 and we want to talk to 1978. And we want to do all that in the music, in the scripts, with the characters. We’re in conversation with all three of those time periods."
How many episodes of Rise of The Pink Ladies are there?
There are 10 episodes of Grease: Rise of The Pink Ladies. There have been 30 original songs created for the 10-episode run, penned by music producer and GRAMMY nominated Justin Tranter.
Speaking to Comicbook (opens in new tab), Tranter shared their thoughts on the tough job of creating the musical numbers. They said "Now I am definitely a Grease fan. And I come from pop music, and I felt I really had a right to be here because Olivia Newton-John brought in her main pop songwriter to write half of the songs in Grease. So I felt for me to take on my first musical undertaking, this is the perfect one to do it because there were pop writers deep in the first one, so I felt like I'm allowed to be here."
Choreographer Jamal Sims also spoke about his favourite song to provide dance numbers to. He said "Oh, gosh. It's really hard, honestly. Every song had its challenges, and every song I love so much. One of the ones in the club was one of my favorites because actually the story behind it and what we were doing. The contrast between what the song was about, these really terrible people, and then how we presented the dance in it was totally different, so that was really fun. I actually want to say that that was probably one of my favorites."
Grease: Rise of The Pink Ladies cast
- Marisa Davila (Super Gian Robot Brother, I Am Not Okay With This) as Jane Facciano
- Cheyenne Isabel Wells (The Late Late Show With James Corden) as Olivia Valdovinos
- Ari Notartomaso (Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin) as Cynthia Zdunowski
- Tricia Fukuhara (Queenpins) as Nancy Nakagawa
- Shanel Bailey (The Equalizer) as Hazel
- Madison Thompson (Ozark, American Housewife) as Susan
- Johnathan Nieves (Better Call Saul, Grey's Anatomy) as Richie Valdovinos
- Jason Schmidt as Buddy
- Maxwell Whittington-Cooper (When They See Us, Mrs. Fletcher) as Wally
- Jackie Hoffman (The Politician, Only Murders In The Building) as Asst. Principal McGee
- Chris McNally (Supernatural, Falling Skies) as Mr. Daniels
- Charlotte Kavanagh (The Right One, The Twilight Zone) as Rosemary
- Josette Halpert (The Other Kingdom, Level 16) as Dot
- Nicholas McDonough (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) as Gil
- Alexis Sides as Potato
- Niamh Wilson (Derassi: The Next Generation, Hemlock Grove) as Lydia
Marisa Davila who plays Jane in the series, shared a series of pictures to her Instagram page from the Grease: Rise of The Pink Ladies premiere. The actress captioned the snaps "Just a girl living out her dreams. Permanent resident of cloud 9. Los Angeles SHOWED UP to this pink party and I haven’t been able to fully process any of it. Our show got a standing ovation, y’all! The Grease energy was off the charts and a great way to kick off our world premiere coming in 2 days!
A post shared by MARISA DAVILA (@itsmarisadavila) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
She added "My favorite part was having the cast and creators all together again 8 months later to celebrate all of our hard work. Happy to have my family by my side throughout the journey from the very beginning. Couldn’t be more proud of my fellow Pinks. Our show was made with so much love, sweat & care and it will soon be yours to enjoy."
Related Paramount+ Features:
- 1923 season 2: Release date speculation and everything we know so far about the Western drama (opens in new tab)
- Where is Samantha Azzopardi now? The serial con artist featured in Paramount+ documentary Con Girl (opens in new tab)
Video of the Week
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with six years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy has contributed content to PopSugar and moms.com. In the last three years, she has transformed her passion for streaming countless hours of television into specialising in entertainment writing. There is now nothing she loves more than watching the best shows on television and telling you why you should watch them.
-
-
If you're a golfer we want to hear from you - take part in our new survey
We want to hear from golfers and their experience in a new survey, which could see you win an Amazon giftcard.
By Anna Bailey • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Will there be a season 2 of The Night Agent? Future of the Netflix thriller confirmed
Will there be a season 2 of The Night Agent? Viewers watched the Netflix thriller in their millions and want more - and we have season 2 news.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
When is the Barbie movie coming out? Release date CONFIRMED and new trailer
The release date for Margot Robbie's Barbie movie has finally been confirmed and fans are losing it as new trailer and posters are revealed
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
New Trolls movie: When does Trolls Band Together come out and who's in the cast?
The all-singing, all-dancing phenomenon returns to screens for its third installment
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
What happened to Michael Strahan? The Good Morning America host is still absent from the show
GMA viewers are wondering where Michael Strahan is for a second week running...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
American Idol judges 2023: Who are they and how much do they get paid?
Katy Perry earns how much?!
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Moana remake: Everything we know so far about the Disney live action movie
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that beloved Disney film Moana is getting made into a live action movie. Here's all the details we know so far.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Unforgotten season 6 - Everything we know so far
Following the season 5 finale, we've shared details of what has been said about Unforgotten season 6 and whether it's happening.
By Emily Stedman • Last updated