Is Matt Hancock divorced? The I'm A Celebrity 2022 star's affair scandal explained

The former Health Secretary shocked I'm A Celebrity (opens in new tab) fans when he confirmed he would be joining campmates in this year's contest following his 2021 Covid-rule breaking affair scandal.

The Tory MP has been stripped of his Government whip since announcing that he would be making the trip from his West Suffolk home to Australia to take part in the gruesome reality show which starts on Sunday November 6th (opens in new tab).

Is Matt Hancock divorced?

Matt Hancock is married to Martha Hoyer Millar but the couple separated in 2021 following the announcement of his secret affair with aide Gina Coladangelo, however, it's understood Matt and Martha have not yet filed for divorce (opens in new tab) which would officially put an end to their 16-year marriage.

Matt and Martha are no longer living together, according to reports by the Independent (opens in new tab). Matt claimed at the time he was "madly in love" with Gina and the pair are said to have separated from their spouses to move in together.

Matt shares three children with his wife, a daughter and two sons. One of their children is adopted.

(Image credit: Getty)

Matt Hancock scandal explained

If you wondering what happened during the Matt Hancock scandal, Matt resigned as Health Secretary in June last year after it was discovered he had broken social distancing rules when The Sun newspaper published pictures and video evidence of him engaging in an affair with aide Gina Coladangelo. The images of him kissing her are believed to have been leaked by an insider at the Department of Health on 6 May 2021.

At the time he was in breach of his own Covid-19 social distancing restrictions.

At the time, both Matt and Gina were married with children. Matt married Martha in 2006 and Gina married Oliver Tress in 2009.

Is Matt Hancock still with Gina Coladangelo?

Matt Hancock is reportedly still together with his colleague and old friend Gina Coladangelo - the aide who he was caught having a secret affair with in 2021. Gina is a businesswoman, lobbyist and a former non-executive director at the Department for Health and Social Care.

The pair first met when they were studying at Oxford University. Matt revealed this during a YouTube podcast interview The Diary of a CEO, where he recalled they became close friends when they started presenting on a radio station together.

(Image credit: Getty)

They studied Politics, Philosophy and Economics and were on the same course, despite remaining good friends upon graduating, they went on to marry other people.

Their secret affair became public knowledge in June 2021 and both Matt and Gina resigned from their roles at the time.

