As England's Lionesses prepare to play Spain in the World Cup Final this weekend, many fans are asking; is Sarina Weigman married and does she have kids?

The personalities we see on TV can sometimes feel too removed from our lives despite the fact they're in our living rooms on a near daily basis. From people wondering if Alison Hammond is married to asking if Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has kids and wanting to know if everyone's favourite baker Paul Hollywood is in a relationship ahead of his return to Bake Off, everyone has questions about those we see on TV.

And as the Lionesses have been dominating our screens for the past few weeks as they made their way through the Women's World Cup games, questions about both the team, like who all the Lionesses are, and football in general, like why Sweet Caroline is sung whenever we win, are being asked by fans both new and old.

Here we delve into the life of the team's head coach, Sarina Weigman, and tell you everything you need to know about her life and journey to becoming England's head coach.

(Image credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Is Sarina Weigman married?

Sarina Weigman is married to Marten Glotzbach, the head coach of the Netherlands Women's national football team. The couple have been together for over 20 years.

Marten trained as a youth football trainer and coordinator before becoming a Professor of Economics at Segbroek College and putting his official coaching qualification to use by planning football games at the school in the Netherlands. His football coaching career took off and he joined the Netherlands Women's national football team as a coach soon after.

Marten and Sarina worked alongside each other as coaches for the Netherlands Women's national football team before she took over as the England Women's head coach in September 2021.

Many details about Marten are unknown as he prefers to keep out of the limelight but The Sun reports that he is of German descent and is of a similar age to his wife who is 53.

Does Sarina Weigman have kids?

Sarina Weigman has two daughters, Sacha and Lauren Glotzbach, whom she shares with husband Marten Glotzbach. Like their parents, both Sacha and Lauren are keen footballers, with Lauren playing for the youth ADO Den Haag team and Sacha playing for Sports Club Monster.

The parents prefer to keep details of their children's lives, like their ages, out of the spotlight and Sacha and Lauren have both opted to keep their Instagram accounts private as they wish to live as normal lives as possible despite the fame their parents have.

A post shared by Sarina Wiegman (@sarina.wiegman) A photo posted by on

Where is Sarina Weigman from?

Sarina Weignman was born in The Hague in the Netherlands in 1969. With a keen interest in sport developing at an early age, she moved to the USA to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she was part of their women’s football team.

When she graduated from University, Sarina returned home and had an incredibly successful career as a player for both the country's national team and the women’s Ter Leede team. Alongside her football career, she also worked as a PE teacher.

In 2003, she retired from playing professionally and moved into coaching. She started out coaching girls grassroots teams in her local region of The Hague and moved into club coaching with her former club Ter Leede.

In 2007, Sarina took over at ADO Den Haag coaching the newly formed Women’s Eredivisie. Seven years later, she became the assistant coach of the Netherlands national team and was finally granted the head coach role in January 2017.

In 2020, it was announced that Sarina had been appointed as the England head coach team and she made history as she became the first coach to lead the Lionesses to a major title when England won UEFA EURO 2022 on home soil.

