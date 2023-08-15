Why are Australia called The Matildas? Here's where the football team's name came from

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As the team get ready to face England in the World Cup semi-finals, football fans want to know why Australia are called The Matildas.

Football fever has well and truly descended on Australia, who are co-hosting the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup alongside New Zealand. With the final scheduled for Sunday 20 August, the tournament is now in its final stages. Ahead of the semi-final match between England and Australia, football fans have been brushing up on their knowledge - from who the Lionesses are to why Sweet Caroline is sung at football matches. Some even want to know why the Lionesses aren't wearing white shorts this tournament.

But one question that has occupied many supporters' minds concerns the Australian side's nickname: The Matildas. The England team is called the Lionesses, a nickname that was born out of the men's team name The Three Lions, when in 2015 #lionesses was used on social media to differentiate from the #threelions during the Euros tournament. However, the Australian nickname remains a mystery to many - we've done the detective work, and here's why they're known as The Matildas...

Why are Australia called The Matildas?

The nickname 'The Matildas' was chosen for the Australian Women's National Football team in the run-up to the 1995 World Cup, and many believe it comes from the popular Australian song 'Waltzing Matildas'.

The team had previously been known as 'The Female Socceroos', but before their first Women’s World Cup campaign in 1995 the Australian Women’s Soccer Association (AWSA) held a competition in which fans were asked to pick a new name from the following: Soccertoos, Blue Flyers, Waratehs, Matildas and Lorikeets.

A post shared by CommBank Matildas (@matildas) A photo posted by on

The poll was held after a friendly against Colombia, when the name 'the Female Socceroos' featured in the official match programme. After the match, one of the major local television stations, SBS joined with AWSA and launched a competition to find a nickname for the Australian women's team. 'The Matildas' was the winning choice.

And it wasn't the first time that the name Matilda had been used in an Australian sporting environment - in 1982 Matilda the Kangaroo was the official mascot for the Brisbane Commonwealth Games.

Since 1995, Australia have played in every Women's World Cup - meaning they have competed in all but the inaugral edition. 2023 marks the first year that the team has made it past the quarter-finals, following their win against France.

Waltzing Matilda

The nickname 'The Matildas' comes from popular Australian song 'Waltzing Matilda'. The style of the song is what's known as a 'bush ballad', and many Australians consider it an unofficial national anthem.

A matilda is a swag - the roll or bundle of possessions carried by a 'swagman'. The lyrics of the song describe a swagman travelling across the country looking for work on a farm.

In the song, the swagman steals a sheep and is pursued by the authorities. Rather than be captured, he jumps into a nearby pond and drowns.

Moya Dodd, who played 24 times for Australia before becoming a leading football executive, told The Sydney Morning Herald why she thought the link to 'Waltzing Matilda' was fitting for the football team: "I think it did capture a sense of rebelliousness, if you like, which is women’s football. It was banned for a long time. To be a woman playing football was a social transgression. In a way, it identifies well with a song about a guy who’s defying authority by stealing things, and then making sure he doesn’t get caught."

Who are the Matildas?

The Matildas are the Australian Women's National Football team. The current squad for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup includes:

Lydia Williams: Goal Keeper (Brighton)

Teagan Micah: Goal Keeper (Rosengard)

Mackenzie Arnold: Goal Keeper (West Ham)

Courtney Nevin: Defender (Leicester City)

Aivi Luik: Defender (BK Häcken)

Claire Polkinghorne: Defender (Vittsjö)

Ellie Carpenter: Defender (Lyon)

Charlotte Grant: Defender (Vittsjö)

Clare Hunt: Defender (Western Sydney Wanderers)

Steph Catley: Defender (Arsenal)

Alanna Kennedy: Defender (Manchester City)

Tameka Yallop: Midfielder (Brann)

Katrina Gorry: Midfielder (Brisbane Roar)

Kyra Cooney-Cross: Midfielder (Hammarby)

Clare Wheeler: Midfielder (Everton)

Alex Chidiac: Midfielder (Racing Louisville)

Emily van Egmond: Midfielder (San Diego Wave)

Cortnee Vine: Forward (Sydney FC)

Mary Fowler: Forward (Manchester City)

Hayley Raso: Forward (Manchester City)

Sam Kerr: Forward (Chelsea)

Caitlin Foord: Forward (Arsenal)

Kyah Simon: Forward (Free agent)

A post shared by CommBank Matildas (@matildas) A photo posted by on

England vs Australia: When is it and what time is kick-off?

England play Australia in the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday 16 August. Kick-off time is at 11am in the UK and 8pm local time in Sydney, where the match is being held.

Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with coverage getting underway from 10am.

The team that wins the match will be through to the world cup final, while the losing side will leave the tournament.

Argentina : La Albiceleste (the white and sky blues)

: La Albiceleste (the white and sky blues) Brazil : Las Canarinhas (the canaries)

: Las Canarinhas (the canaries) Colombia : Superpoderosas (the Powerpuff Girls)

: Superpoderosas (the Powerpuff Girls) Costa Rica: Las Ticas

Las Ticas China : Steel Roses

: Steel Roses Denmark : De rod-Hvide (red and white)

: De rod-Hvide (red and white) France : Les Bleues (the blues)

: Les Bleues (the blues) Germany : Die Nationalef (national eleven)

: Die Nationalef (national eleven) Haiti : Les Grenadieres

: Les Grenadieres Ireland : the Girls in Green

: the Girls in Green Italy : La Azzurre (the blue)

: La Azzurre (the blue) Jamaica : Reggae Girlz

: Reggae Girlz Japan : Nadeshiko (Yamato Nadeshiko translates to 'ideal Japanese woman')

: Nadeshiko (Yamato Nadeshiko translates to 'ideal Japanese woman') Morocco : Atlas Lionesses

: Atlas Lionesses Netherlands : Oranje Leeuwinnen (Orange Lionesses)

: Oranje Leeuwinnen (Orange Lionesses) New Zealand: Football Ferns

Football Ferns Nigeria : Super Falcons

: Super Falcons Panama : Las Canaleras (referring to the Panama Canal)

: Las Canaleras (referring to the Panama Canal) Philippines: Filipinas

Filipinas Portugal : A Selecao das Quinas (referring to the crest of the Portuguese kingdom)

: A Selecao das Quinas (referring to the crest of the Portuguese kingdom) Spain : La Roja (red one)

: La Roja (red one) South Africa: Banyana Banyana (girls girls)

Banyana Banyana (girls girls) South Korea: Taeguek Nangja (referring to the country's flag)

Taeguek Nangja (referring to the country's flag) Sweden : Blue and Yellow

: Blue and Yellow Vietnam : 'Golden Girls' or 'Golden State Warriors'

: 'Golden Girls' or 'Golden State Warriors' Zambia: Shepolopolo or Copper Queens

If you're a sports fan, you might be interested in these sports star-inspired baby names. We've also got the details on how much Ryan Reynolds paid for Wrexham football club.