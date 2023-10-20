Is Owen Farrell married and does he have kids? Everything we know about the rugby star's family life

As England progresses further in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, fans want to know if Owen Farrell is married and whether he has kids.

Much like the recent FIFA Women's World Cup had England fans wanting to know more about who the Lionesses are and if coach Sarina Weigman is married, now the same is being asked of England rugby captain Owen Farrell. He led the team to the final in 2019, and now fans are hoping he can do it again this year - though the team have a tough semi-final against South Africa to get through first.

But despite all eyes being on Owen Farrell when England are on the rugby pitch, the star player has kept his home life private, and little is known about what he spend his time doing outside of rugby. If you've been wondering if Owen Farrell is married and whether he has kids, here's what we know...

Is Owen Farrell married?

Owen Farrell married his long-term girlfriend, Georgie, in 2018. Not much is known about Georgie, who lives her life outside of the limelight despite being married to the England rugby captain.

The pair’s wedding was attended by many members of the England rugby team, including Elliot Daly, Joe Launchbury, Chris Ashton and Danny Care. The latter two discussed the wedding while presenting on Radio 5 back in 2019, revealing that Denis Betts, former assistant coach of the England national team, encouraged them to tackle him while at the bar.

Danny Care said: "The full Farrell clan and everyone at the wedding crowded round, made a circle old-school style, and we did a set of ten low chop tackles on Denis Betts."

He went on to say, "My suit was ruined, but they were the best tackles I've ever made I think."

Does Owen Farrell have kids?

Owen Farrell and his wife have two sons together. Tommy was born in March 2019, while his younger brother Freddie was born in March 2021.

When the couple's first son, Tommy, was born, Georgie went into labour the night before Owen's club, Saracens, was due to play Glasgow in the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

"Owen’s wife went into labour on Friday night," said Mark McCall, the team's coach, at the time. "And at half eight this morning he was pretty confident it would all happen - but it didn't.

"He phoned me at half past two saying 'in the next half hour'… I said 'Owen, the game starts at quarter past three!'"

The club went on to win the match, despite playing without their captain, eventually going on to win the European Rugby Champions Cup.

Alongside their two boys, Owen and Georgie reportedly have a dog called Ron, and the family live together in a house in Harpenden, Hertfordshire.

Where is Owen Farrell from?

Owen Farrell is originally from Wigan, in Greater Manchester. He is the son of rugby league legend Andy Farrell, who played for Wigan and Saracens in his career as well as representing both Great Britain and England in international tournaments.

Owen began playing rugby league age eight for Wigan St Patricks, before the family moved to Hertfordshire when Andy started playing for Saracens. There, Owen went to St George's School in Harpenden, which was also attended by his England team-mates George Ford and Maro Itoje.

He became the then-youngest player to appear in English professional rugby union, aged 17 years and 11 days when turning out for Saracens in 2008. He was first picked to play for England in 2012, and was the youngest player in the squad.

In 2019, Owen Farrell was confirmed as England captain for the Six Nations and led England to the Rugby World Cup final in Japan later that year.

