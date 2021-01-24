We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

James Bond No Time To Die: the eagerly anticipated next instalment in the James Bond franchise has been pushed back again due to covid-19, and is now set for release on 8 October 2021. With that in mind, here’s everything we know about the NEXT Bond film set for a 2025 release.

James Bond No Time To Die, starring Daniel Craig – in what will be his final outing as James Bond – has been delayed for a third time amid the ongoing global pandemic. Having previously been pushed from April 2020 to November 2020, it is now believed No Time To Die will debut globally on 8 October 2021.

With the current James Bond film being continually delayed, it only means the next film will be delayed further. And movie insiders are saying the follow-up could not be released until 2025.

With names such as Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page and Tom Hardy being thrown into the ring to take over the coveted role from Daniel Craig, here’s everything we know about the next James Bond film so far:

Who are the James Bond candidates?

With Daniel Craig – who was recently shamed by Piers Morgan – confirming that No Time To Die will be his final stint as 007, saying, “I’m OK [with quitting Bond for good]. I don’t think I would have been if I’d done the last film and that had been it. But this, I’m like, ‘Let’s go. Let’s get on with it. I’m fine.’” The question on everyone’s lips is: Who will play the next James Bond?

In the running are the likes of Regé-Jean Page, CBeebies Bedtime Stories favourite Tom Hardy and even Harry Styles. But a fresh spanner has been thrown into the works, causing producers a bit of a headache when casting their next leading man.

While Idris Elba, 48, Tom Hardy, 43, and Sam Heughan, 40, Damian Lewis, 49, David Oyewolo, 44, Cillian Murphy, 44, Luke Evans, 41, Riz Ahmed, 38, Henry Cavill, 37, and Aidan Turner, 37, were all rumoured to be up for the role, movie insiders have revealed that the delay to filming could rule older actors out.

With the wannabe Bonds needing to look mid-30s – given that Daniel Craig started filming Casino Royale when he was 36, bosses could be looking at actors on the younger side of the age scale to fill the role.

These could include Richard Madden, 34, James Norton, 35, Jack Lowden, 30, Harry Styles, 26, Michael B. Jordan, 33 and Regé-Jean Page, 31.

It could be entirely possible that our future James Bond is an unknown actor that hasn’t even hit our screens yet.

According to Standard Media, insiders say Barbara and Michael G. Wilson, who are in charge of production, are not even considering doing screen tests until Spring 2022 – much to the dismay of James Bond fans around the world.

An insider revealed, “James Bond fans are pulling their hair out. It has been six years since Spectre. But once Daniel is done, there is no rush to get the new Bond on screen. Firstly, Eon never casts or auditions new potential Bonds while one man has the role, so currently there is no successor to Daniel.

“The earliest that process will take place is 2022 – presuming the film gets a 2021 release. And the new script and new intro to the next 007 is not even in the pre-planning stage. Those things and pre-production often takes two years before cameras even start rolling.

“Another spanner in the works is the fact Covid has pushed back studio and film projects, meaning there is a back-up of work in Hollywood. Realistically, if everything goes smoothly, then the new Bond could be served up in late 2024, at the earliest. So do not be surprised if that is pushed back a year with a 2025 release. The team has always been focused on delivering the best release, rather than the quickest for the cash.”

What is the correct order of the James Bond movies?

The correct order to watch the James Bond movies is as below:

Dr. No (1962)

From Russia with Love (1963)

Goldfinger (1964) –

Thunderball (1965) –

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Casino Royale (1967)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Moonraker (1979)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Octopussy (1983)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

A View to a Kill (1985)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Licence to Kill (1989)

GoldenEye (1995)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Die Another Day (2002)

Casino Royale (2006)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Skyfall (2012)

Spectre (2015)

No Time to Die (2021)

How many James Bond films have there been?

There have been 24 films spanning over six decades, with several actors having taken on the role of double agent, James Bond.

Sean Connery was the first actor to originate the role in 1962. He saw the franchise through until 1983, when he was replaced by Roger Moore.

Roger Moore still wins the award for most films, having starred in Live and Let Die, The Man with the Golden Gun, The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker, For Your Eyes Only and Octopussy A View To Kill – all from 1973 – 1985. Sir Roger Moore passed away at the age of 89.

Timothy Dalton stepped in after Roger Moore from 1987 – 1989, before handing over the reigns to Piers Brosnan who served as 007 from 1995 – 2002.

Daniel Craig, of course, took over in 2006 until now.

George Lazenby was the shortest-lived Bond and appeared in just one film, On His Majesty’s Secret Service, in 1969.

Are James Bond movies British or American?

The James Bond film series are originally based on books by Ian Fleming and are a British series of spy films, although several of the actors to have played James Bond have been American – including Daniel Craig.