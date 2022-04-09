Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged – again!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed she’s engaged to Ben Affleck for a second time.

The Jenny From The Block hitmaker shared a video on her personal website, OnTheJLo, in which she can be seen showing off a huge green diamond on her ring finger.

It is thought the colour green symbolises renewal, which is fitting for this couple who were previously engaged in 2003.

J Lo, 52, is visibly crying in the video whilst whispering the words “It’s perfect”.

She gave fans a heads up on Instagram before sharing the news and said, “So I have a really exciting and special story to share. So if you’re not part of my inner circle, you have to go to OnTheJLo.com to hear this one.

“I don’t know if you know what that is, but it’s my inner circle where I share my more personal things.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez went Instagram official on her 52nd birthday, and fans are hoping it will be second time lucky on their engagement this time round.

The couple—formerly known as “Bennifer” in the noughties—rekindled their romance just months after J Lo and Alex Rodriguez announced their separation.

Ben and Jennifer were once engaged, but called off their wedding in 2004 and went their separate ways.

Ben went on to open up about his divorce from Jennifer and said it was his “biggest regret” but that one must “pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward”.

He also revealed he’d completed treatment for alcohol addiction.

Fast forward to now and the pair are happier than ever following their “beautiful reunion,” although they initially decided to keep things on the down-low to avoid any unnecessary pressure.

She told People magazine, “I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.

“We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things.