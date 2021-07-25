Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck go Instagram official on her 52nd birthday

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s the news we’ve all been hoping for: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally gone official with their romance on Instagram.

The couple—formerly known as “Bennifer” in the noughties—have rekindled their romance just months after J Lo and Alex Rodriguez announced their separation.

Ben and Jennifer were once engaged, but called off their wedding in 2004 and went their separate ways.

But now, after months of speculation, the pair have finally confirmed they are officially back on with J Lo posting about their romance on Instagram.

It may have been buried in amongst a selection of other snaps from her 52nd birthday trip to St. Tropez, but there it was for everyone to see—a smouldering shot of her kissing Ben.

The picture sent fans into meltdown, with hoards of online users branding the pair “iconic”.

“Bennifer is back in full force,” wrote one fan. While another said, “I love that you made it official the best way possible.”

A third said, “Never looked better! So happy to see you happy together.”

But it’s taken a long while to get to this point. Shortly after splitting from Jennifer, Ben married Jennifer Garner in 2005 and the pair went on to have three children.

Sadly in 2015, they announced their divorce. In a statement, the pair said, “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce.

“We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding.”

Ben went on to open up about his divorce from Jennifer and said it was his “biggest regret” but that one must “pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward”.

He also revealed he’d completed treatment for alcohol addiction.

Fast forward to now and Ben and J Lo have gone full circle and rekindled their romance. While they’ve always remained friends, the former lovers were said to have “picked up” where they left off nearly two decades ago.

An insider told E!, “They really care for each other and they picked up right where they left off.

“[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It’s all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy.”

We are so here for it!